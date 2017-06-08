Preview: Padres at Diamondbacks

The Arizona Diamondbacks attempt to complete their third consecutive three-game sweep at home when they host the San Diego Padres on Thursday afternoon. Arizona has won eight in a row at Chase Field, taking three straight from both the New York Mets and Chicago White Sox before capturing the first two contests against San Diego.

Wednesday's 7-4 triumph helped the Diamondbacks raise their major league-best home record to 23-8. Jake Lamb has been a big factor in Arizona's current success in the desert as he carries an 11-game hitting streak at Chase Field into the series finale after belting a three-run homer on Wednesday, giving him seven RBIs in the first two games against the Padres. Despite a 3-for-3 performance by Jose Pirela during its 11-hit effort, San Diego suffered its fourth straight setback on Wednesday. Yangervis Solarte has recorded four multi-hit performances in his last eight contests after going 2-for-5 with a homer and two RBIs in the Padres' latest loss.

TV: 3:40 p.m. ET, MLB Network, FSN San Diego, FSN Arizona

PITCHING MATCHUP: Padres LH Clayton Richard (4-6, 4.36 ERA) vs. Diamondbacks LH Patrick Corbin (4-6, 5.43)

Richard has yielded 10 hits in three of his last four turns but gave up only three earned runs in two of those, winning one. The 33-year-old native of Indiana is 2-1 in three outings versus Arizona this season, including a complete-game victory - his first since 2012 - on May 21 in which he allowed one run and five hits. It continued Richard's mastery of the Diamondbacks, as he is 10-4 with a 3.92 ERA in 16 career starts against them.

Corbin has been pounded in his last two starts, surrendering 13 runs and 19 hits over nine innings en route to a pair of losses. The 27-year-old New Yorker gave up two earned runs in each of his previous two turns against San Diego this year and recorded a total of 17 strikeouts with only two walks over 13 frames but went just 1-1. Corbin owns a 4-5 record and 3.38 ERA in 13 career appearances (eight starts) versus the Padres.

WALK-OFFS

1. Diamondbacks 1B Paul Goldschmidt leads the majors in runs with 50 after scoring twice in each of the first two games of the series versus San Diego.

2. Arizona RHP Taijuan Walker (finger), who has been on the disabled list since May 20, threw a simulated game Wednesday and experienced no issues.

3. San Diego RHP Miguel Diaz is slated to make his first major-league start Saturday against Kansas City.

PREDICTION: Padres 5, Diamondbacks 4