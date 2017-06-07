Lamb's 4 RBIs lead Diamondbacks' rout of Padres

PHOENIX -- Arizona Diamondbacks left-hander Robbie Ray has always thrown fast. Working fast, that's something new, and Ray believes it has a lot to do with his remarkable recent run.

Ray gave up one run in 6 2/3 innings, the first run he surrendered in four starts, and with help from Jake Lamb and Chris Owings, led the D-backs to a 10-2 victory over the San Diego Padres on Tuesday at Chase Field.

"I guess it's my tempo and my fastball command," said Ray whose fastball averages 94-plus mph. "I'm working quicker than I have. I'm not getting stuck in my delivery. Everything is feeling really good. It's almost just get the ball back and whatever (sign) they throw down, I'm comfortable with it."

Ray (6-3) allowed three hits, struck out 11 and walked two.

The first of Padres right fielder Hunter Renfroe's two bases-empty homers ended Ray's scoreless streak at 27 2/3 innings, the third-longest streak in franchise history. Ray has given up one earned run and 11 hits while striking out 36 in 30 1/3 innings during a stretch that started with a victory at San Diego on May 20.

"It's as good as I've seen, and I've been around some pretty outstanding pitchers," Arizona manager Torey Lovullo said. "When you are doing something for that long a period of time, it is starting become more of a tendency. You are starting to establish yourself at a different level."

Lamb added, "He's a stud, man."

Lamb hit a two-run double in the first inning and a two-run single in the second. Owings capped the second-inning rally with a three-run homer for a 7-0 lead.

Owings' home run was his career-high seventh, and it helped the D-backs (35-25) break a three-game losing streak.

"The big three-run homer was the dagger," Lovullo said.

Lamb has 50 RBIs, second in the National League. Colorado's Mark Reynolds has 51.

Gregor Blanco had two doubles, scored three runs and stole a base for Arizona.

"To me there is more angles on righties now than there used to be," Padres manager Andy Green said of Ray's pitching. "He used to work away to righties. Everything is coming in with aggression."

Renfroe's second homer, his 13th of the season, came in the ninth inning. He leads NL rookies in homers and is second with 29 RBIs.

"Just really getting regular at-bats and getting up there and seeing pitches and battling," Renfroe said. "The rhythm has been good, and working hard in the cage, and it is all coming together right now."

Blanco doubled to open the first inning, and Paul Goldschmidt was hit by a pitch before Lamb's two-run double made it 2-0 off Dinelson Lamet, who was making his third major league start.

Chris Herrmann walked and Blanco doubled again to start the second inning. Goldschmidt walked with two outs before Lamb singled to center to drive in two, and Owings followed with his homer.

Daniel Descalso had a two-run single for a 10-1 lead in the fourth inning, a rally that included three walks and an infield error.

Lamet (2-1) was charged with nine runs (seven earned) on five hits and five walks in three-plus innings.

NOTES: Arizona C Chris Herrmann left the game in the fifth inning due to right hand soreness. It is not believed to be serious. ... Arizona recalled RHP Zack Godley and OF Jeremy Hazelbaker from Triple-A Reno when OF Yasmany Tomas (tendinitis) was placed on the 10-day disabled list and RHP Braden Shipley was returned to Reno. Godley will start Saturday, manager Torey Lovullo said. Godley was optioned Wednesday, but he is eligible to return because he is replacing an injured player. ... San Diego RHP Jarred Cosart (elbow) was placed on the disabled list after undergoing an MRI on Monday. The Padres recalled INF/OF Jose Pirela to fill the roster spot. ... Arizona RHP Taijuan Walker (blister) is scheduled to throw a simulated game Wednesday. He made his last start May 19.