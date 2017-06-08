Lamb, Greinke power Diamondbacks past Padres

PHOENIX -- A grooved swing has Jake Lamb leading the major leagues in RBIs.

Lamb's three-run homer in the third inning put Arizona ahead for good, and Zack Greinke earned his eighth win in the Diamondbacks' 7-4 victory over the San Diego Padres on Wednesday at Chase Field.

Brandon Drury's two-run homer capped Arizona's five-run third inning that proved sufficient for the victory.

"Goldy (Paul Goldschmidt) said it in the dugout during the second or third inning: 'Just keep having quality (at-bats),'" Lamb said. "We hit a lot of balls hard, and we weren't getting anything from it. It's kind of one of those games where ... it's kind of slow moving. Those are the tough ones. You've got to stay with it, and we had that big inning with five runs."

Lamb has 53 RBIs, two more than Colorado's Mark Reynolds. The Arizona third baseman has driven in seven runs the last two games.

The D-backs (36-25) are a major-league-best 23-8 at home, and they won for the fifth time in eight games.

Greinke (8-3) scattered seven hits in five innings while moving into a tie for the National League lead in victories. He yielded three runs, struck out eight and walked one.

"I don't think it was Zack's best day," Arizona manager Torey Lovullo said. "He just wasn't commanding the ball as he has been. But in true Zack form, he grinded out the five innings and got a win."

Fernando Rodney pitched a 1-2-3 ninth for his 15th save.

San Diego's Yangervis Solarte had two hits, including his fifth homer. Jose Pirela finished with three hits, and Franchy Cordero had two.

The Padres (23-37) have lost four in a row after a five-game winning streak.

"Yangervis Solarte had good swings," Padres manager Andy Green said. "If you are going to have to put up a touchdown to win, you are probably not going to win a lot of baseball games."

Solarte homered as the second batter of the game for a 1-0 lead off Greinke. In the third, Solarte flipped an RBI single into left field after right fielder David Peralta misplayed Cordero's fly ball into a triple. Solarte is a .339 career hitter at Chase Field, and he is 11-for-27 (.407) there this season.

Greinke is tied with former Los Angeles Dodgers teammate Clayton Kershaw and Colorado's Antonio Senzatela for the NL lead in victories. He is third with 100 strikeouts, behind Washington's Max Scherzer and Kershaw.

"Command was still all right, but my stuff just wasn't as sharp, I don't think," said Greinke, who threw 102 pitches. "Flat stuff got a little flatter in last two innings."

Padres starter Luis Perdomo (0-3) walked four in the first three innings but did not give up a hit until Lamb hit a 1-0 slider into the right-field seats for a 3-2 lead. Lamb has 15 homers.

"It was a pitch in the middle," Perdomo said. "I made mistake there, hung it, and I paid the price."

Perdomo gave up five hits, five runs and four walks in four innings. He struck out one.

Cordero singled home a run to make it 5-3 in the fifth inning.

Chris Owings hit a sacrifice fly to cap Arizona's two-run seventh inning for a 7-3 lead before Pirela singled home a run in the eighth.

"We're very opportunistic," Lovullo said. "One of the traits of this team that I enjoy seeing is that they smell a little blood and they get an opening and they pound through that.

"We can hit home runs with the best of them, and that's the high side of things. But we can keep tacking on and building on innings and creating moments for us to score runs."

NOTES: Arizona RHP Taijuan Walker (blister) threw a 64-pitch simulated game at the Diamondbacks' training facility Wednesday. The blister was covered, and the Diamondbacks have not projected when Walker could return to the rotation. ... RF Hunter Renfroe has 13 homers, the second most by a Padres rookie before the All-Star break. 1B Nate Colbert had 14 in 1969. ... Arizona C Chris Herrmann (hand) did not play Wednesday after being removed from the Tuesday game in the fifth inning, but manager Torey Lovullo said the injury was not serious.