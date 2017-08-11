Preview: Padres at Dodgers

The Los Angeles Dodgers have been making a mockery of the National League this season and look to win for the 16th time in 18 games when they host the San Diego Padres on Friday for the opener of their three-game series. Los Angeles posted an 8-6 road victory over Arizona on Thursday to win for the 46th time in its last 54 contests.

Yasiel Puig (hamstring) was not in the starting lineup and rookie sensation Cody Bellinger went 0-for-5 on Thursday, but the Dodgers still had plenty of offense as Enrique Hernandez contributed a three-run double, Justin Turner plated a pair with a two-base hit and Chris Taylor hit a solo homer. Bellinger has gone deep 33 times and is just two behind Mike Piazza (1993) for most blasts by a rookie in franchise history. San Diego has dropped six of its last eight decisions and allowed 32 runs while losing three of four to Cincinnati. Wil Myers has homered in back-to-back games for the Padres after enduring a 5-for-43 funk.

PITCHING MATCHUP: Padres LH Clayton Richard (5-12, 5.17 ERA) vs. Dodgers LH Rich Hill (8-4, 3.47)

Richard is winless in his last nine starts, losing five times in that span. The 33-year-old gave up four unearned runs and five hits over six innings in a no-decision against Pittsburgh last time out. Richard is 1-2 with a 6.23 ERA in three starts against the Dodgers this year, working eight scoreless frames in the victory, and 7-6 with a 4.13 ERA in 22 career appearances (20 starts).

Hill is 4-0 over his last six starts and has registered 48 strikeouts against six walks during the stretch. The 37-year-old dominated the Padres on July 1, when he scattered four hits over seven scoreless innings while matching his career high of 11 strikeouts. Hill is 3-3 with a 3.90 in six career starts against San Diego, including a victory on April 5 in which he allowed one run and two hits over five frames.

WALK-OFFS

1. Dodgers RHP Kenley Jansen reached 30 saves for the fourth straight season on Thursday.

2. San Diego All-Star LHP Brad Hand served up two homers and was charged with three runs in two-thirds of an inning on Thursday after being unscored upon in 23 consecutive appearances.

3. Los Angeles LH Clayton Kershaw (back) is slated to throw a bullpen session on Friday for the first time since being injured on July 23.

PREDICTION: Dodgers 6, Padres 3