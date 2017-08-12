Preview: Padres at Dodgers

For years an afterthought in the National League West, the San Diego Padres are showing the record-setting Los Angeles Dodgers why they could be a force in the division before too long. Rookie Manuel Margot is leading the charge for the rebuilding Padres, who continue their three-game series against the host Dodgers on Saturday.

Margot is batting .351 with three homers and six RBIs in 10 games against Los Angeles this season after helping snap the Dodgers’ eight-game home winning streak with two solo homers in Friday’s 4-3 victory. Los Angeles had won its previous 12 one-run games but came up empty against San Diego All-Star closer Brad Hand, who recorded a four-out save. Yasiel Puig (hamstring) returned to the Dodgers' lineup and walked three times while rookie star Cody Bellinger bounced back from an 0-for-5 effort with three hits and two RBIs. Yasmani Grandal has recorded three hits in his last 22 at-bats and has missed the last two games due to back spasms but could return to the lineup on Saturday.

TV: 9:10 p.m. ET, FSN San Diego, SportsNet LA (Los Angeles)

PITCHING MATCHUP: Padres RH Jhoulys Chacin (11-8, 4.15 ERA) vs. Dodgers LH Hyun-Jin Ryu (4-6, 3.53)

Chacin saw his five-game winning streak come to an end on Monday after allowing five runs over six frames in an 11-3 loss to Cincinnati. The Venezuelan has gone 7-2 with a 1.86 ERA in 12 starts at home this season but owns a 4-6 record and 7.36 ERA in 11 outings on the road. Chacin is 10-8 with a 4.20 ERA in 23 career games (22 starts) against the Dodgers and has held Grandal to two hits in 14 at-bats.

Ryu extended his scoreless streak to 15 innings and struck out eight over seven frames in Sunday’s 8-0 victory over the New York Mets. The 30-year-old has gone 2-0 with a 2.08 ERA in his last six starts since June 17, recording 38 strikeouts against nine walks. Ryu is 4-1 with a 2.19 ERA in six career starts against San Diego but struggled on July 7, 2016, when he allowed six runs in 4 2/3 innings.

WALK-OFFS

1. Dodgers OF Andre Ethier (back) will begin a rehab assignment with Single-A Rancho Cucamonga on Saturday.

2. San Diego placed RHP Kirby Yates on the family leave list and recalled RHP Jose Valdez from Triple-A El Paso.

3. Los Angeles activated RHP Luis Avilan from the paternity leave list and optioned RHP Brock Stewart to Triple-A Oklahoma City.

PREDICTION: Dodgers 5, Padres 3