Preview: Padres at Indians

Indians third baseman Jose Ramirez is making his first All-Star appearance in one week after being voted in as a starter by the fans and continues to prove that he deserves that spot. Ramirez will try to lead the American League Central-leading Cleveland Indians to a third straight win when they host the San Diego Padres in the opener of a three-game interleague series on Tuesday.

Ramirez broke out on the national stage with a strong performance in last season's run to the seventh game of the World Series and showed off his All-Star form by homering from both sides of the plate in an 11-8 win over the Detroit Tigers on Sunday. "That shows he deserves to start," Cleveland shortstop Francisco Lindor, who will join Ramirez as an All-Star reserve, told reporters on Sunday. "...I'm happy for him. I told him I was very proud - just go out there and enjoy it. Enjoy every second of it." The Padres haven't enjoyed much of the first half but head out onto the road with some momentum after posting a 5-4 homestand that included series wins over the AL Central's Tigers and the Atlanta Braves. San Diego will begin its six-game road trip closing the first half with Trevor Cahill on the mound opposite All-Star righty Corey Kluber.

TV: 7:10 p.m. ET, FSN San Diego, STO (Cleveland)

PITCHING MATCHUP: Padres RH Trevor Cahill (3-2, 3.27 ERA) vs. Indians RH Corey Kluber (7-2, 3.02)

Cahill is coming off the 10-day disabled list and starting for the first time since May 13 after overcoming a strained right shoulder. The 29-year-old posted three straight solid starts - two scoreless - prior to the injury and struck out 21 in 17 1/3 innings over that span. Cahill spent some time in the AL at the beginning of his career with the Oakland Athletics and is 2-2 with a 4.30 ERA in four career starts against Cleveland.

Kluber is on a roll with double-digit strikeouts in each of his last four starts and six of the last eight. The former Cy Young Award winner allowed a total of one earned run and nine hits in 24 innings while striking out 36 in his last three turns. Kluber won his only previous start against San Diego and is 11-3 with a 2.35 ERA in 17 career interleague outings.

Walk-Offs

1. Ramirez, Lindor and Kluber will be joined by LHP Andrew Miller, LF Michael Brantley and the Indians' coaching staff at the All-Star Game.

2. San Diego's lone All-Star representative will be veteran LHP Brad Hand, who owns 53 strikeouts in 43 2/3 innings.

3. Cleveland LHP Boone Logan had a string of four straight hitless appearances come to an end when he was rocked for five runs on as many hits while recording one out on Sunday.

PREDICTION: Indians 5, Padres 1