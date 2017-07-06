Preview: Padres at Indians

The Cleveland Indians haven't fared well without Terry Francona, and they are unlikely to see their manager in the dugout in the near future as they attempt to sort out their troubles both at Progressive Field and in interleague play. Francona, 58, is expected to remain hospitalized as doctors attempt to pinpoint his medical issues on Thursday while the Indians bid to salvage the finale of a three-game set versus the visiting San Diego Padres.

Francisco Lindor drove in a pair of runs to highlight his three-hit performance in Wednesday's 6-2 setback for Cleveland, which fell to 18-23 at home and 2-11 against the National League. All-Star third baseman Jose Ramirez added his 27th double to extend his hitting streak to seven games, during which he is 10-for-28 with three homers and seven RBIs. While the Indians aren't giving the home fans much to cheer, the Padres find themselves in an unfamiliar place with a three-game winning streak on the road to improve to 14-26 away from Petco Park. Cory Spangenberg had the lone RBI in the series opener and followed that up with a two-run blast on Wednesday for San Diego, which has won eight of its last 12 overall.

TV: 7:10 p.m. ET, FSN San Diego, STO (Cleveland)

PITCHING MATCHUP: Padres RH Dinelson Lamet (3-2, 5.35 ERA) vs. Indians RH Josh Tomlin (4-9, 6.17)

Lamet recorded his first victory in nearly one month on Thursday after scattering four hits and striking out eight in a career-high seven innings of a 6-0 romp against Atlanta. The 24-year-old Dominican has permitted just five earned runs and 11 hits to go along with 25 strikeouts in his three consecutive quality starts (19 innings), but has just a 1-0 mark to show for it. Lamet has limited the opposition to a .159 batting average in that stretch for San Diego, which is 5-2 in games he has started.

Tomlin owns a 1-3 mark with a 6.90 ERA in his last six starts after receiving a no-decision against Detroit on Saturday. The 32-year-old surrendered back-to-back homers to J.D. Martinez and Miguel Cabrera in his 4 2/3-inning stint versus the Tigers and has been taken deep eight times in his last four outings. Tomlin lamented his latest bout with the long ball, telling reporters that part of the problem was he "was just behind in too many counts."

WALK-OFFS

1. San Diego OF Jose Pirela enjoyed a three-hit performance on Wednesday to improve to 6-for-13 with three RBIs and two runs scored in his last three games.

2. Cleveland DH Edwin Encarnacion is 0-for-7 with four strikeouts in the last two contests.

3. Padres RF Hunter Renfroe is 1-for-9 with six strikeouts in the series.

PREDICTION: Indians 4, Padres 1