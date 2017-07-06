Balanced effort pushes Padres past Indians

CLEVELAND -- It was the kind of win that managers enjoy the most.

Cory Spangenberg homered and Jose Pirela and Carlos Asuaje had three hits apiece as the San Diego Padres beat the Cleveland Indians 6-2 on Wednesday night at Progressive Field.

"We got big hits from a number of different guys," Padres manager Andy Green said. "It was a good team win for us."

San Diego has won the first two contests of the three-game series as Cleveland continues to struggle at home and in interleague action. Despite being in first place in the American League Central, the Indians (44-39) are 18-23 at Progressive Field and 2-11 in interleague play. It is Cleveland's worst start against the National League since interleague play began in 1997.

Cleveland banged out 14 hits but only produced two runs. It was the first time the Indians had that many hits and scored fewer than three runs since Aug. 17, 1949, when they collected 14 hits in a 5-2 loss to the St. Louis Browns.

In losing the first two games of the series, Cleveland has gone 4-for-25 (.160) with runners in scoring position.

"I think some guys might be putting some pressure on themselves, and they maybe expand the zone," said Cleveland bench coach Brad Mills, who is the acting manager in place of Terry Francona, who was in the Cleveland Clinic undergoing tests for a rapid heartbeat.

"We had some pretty good at-bats, and it showed in the 14 hits and that we had more extra-base hits than them," Mills said. "But when you don't get the hits with runners in scoring position, it can bite you."

San Diego starter Luis Perdomo (4-4) lasted five innings, giving up two runs (one earned) and nine hits with four strikeouts and no walks.

"He was in battle mode the whole day," Green said. "He had to work out of some trouble in the fifth inning, and then I thought that was enough for him."

Perdomo has worked five or more innings in 13 of his 15 starts this year and has held opponents to two or fewer runs in five of those games.

"I battled, and was able to get out of some jams, so I feel pretty good about my start," he said.

Cleveland starter Trevor Bauer (7-7) pitched five-plus innings and allowed four runs (three earned) on eight hits and two walks with seven strikeouts.

Francisco Lindor and Abraham Almonte each had three hits for the Indians.

Leading 3-2, the Padres increased their lead in the sixth inning when they knocked Bauer out of the game. Three consecutive singles by Erick Aybar, Matt Szczur and Asuaje did the job.

The Padres (36-48) added two runs in the seventh inning on a two-run homer by Spangenberg off Zach McAllister, making it 6-2.

Cleveland took a 1-0 lead on an RBI single by Lindor in the first inning. That snapped the Indians' streak of 14 scoreless innings.

San Diego tied it in the fourth inning on a two-out single by Asuaje.

The Padres took the lead in the fifth inning. Luis Torrens led off with a single and scored on a triple off the center field wall by Pirela. Two outs later, Hunter Renfroe hit a line drive directly to shortstop Lindor. The ball glanced off Lindor's glove and into left field for an error, scoring Pirela and giving San Diego a 3-1 lead.

In the bottom of the fifth, an RBI single by Lindor cut the San Diego lead to 3-2. However, four Padres relievers combined to pitch four scoreless innings to preserve the lead.

"We've gone to the bullpen after five innings two nights in a row, and they've done the job," Green said.

NOTES: Indians 2B Jason Kipnis was scratched from the lineup due to neck spasms. Kipnis was replaced by INF Erik Gonzalez at second base and by CF Bradley Zimmer in the leadoff spot of the order. ... Indians 1B Carlos Santana was placed on the paternity list. To replace Santana on the roster, OF Abraham Almonte (right biceps strain) was activated off the disabled list. ... RHP Dinelson Lamet will start Thursday's game for the Padres. In Lamet's seven starts this year, right-handed hitters are batting .114 against him, left-handers .301. ... Padres OF Manuel Margot has nine stolen bases, tying him with Boston OF Andrew Benintendi for the most among major league rookies.