Preview: Padres at Phillies

The San Diego Padres have endured considerable troubles away from Petco Park this season while the majors-worst Philadelphia Phillies have struggled regardless of venue. The Padres look to rebound after seeing their three-game road winning streak come to a halt when they continue their trek on Friday with the first of three contests versus the Phillies at Citizens Bank Park.

Cory Spangenberg went 3-for-7 with a homer and three RBIs as San Diego opened its interleague series against Cleveland with two victories before going 1-for-3 with a run scored on Thursday as the Padres fell to 14-27 on the road following an 11-2 setback. The 26-year-old is just 5-for-29 with eight strikeouts in his career versus Philadelphia and will get his first look at rookie Nick Pivetta. The Phillies' right-hander fared well in his last outing against the New York Mets and the team followed that up with a 4-0 victory over Pittsburgh, which then summarily outscored its Keystone State rival by a 14-5 margin to win the last three games of the set. Maikel Franco collected a pair of hits in Thursday's 6-3 setback to improve to 6-for-19 with two homers, six RBIs and five runs scored in the last five contests.

TV: 6:35 p.m. ET, FSN San Diego, CSN Philadelphia

PITCHING MATCHUP: Padres LH Clayton Richard (5-8, 4.85 ERA) vs. Phillies RH Nick Pivetta (2-4, 4.85)

Richard was greeted rudely with a grand slam in the first inning of his last start and finished up allowing seven runs in 4 1/3 frames of a 10-4 setback to the Los Angeles Dodgers. The 33-year-old was taken deep twice and issued four walks, marking the fourth straight trip to the mound that he has surrendered multiple free passes after permitting just three total in a six-game stretch. Richard hasn't fared well versus Philadelphia, dropping all four of his career decisions despite registering a 3.86 ERA.

Pivetta answered a disastrous start with a strong one on Sunday, allowing one run on as many hits over seven innings in a 7-1 rout of the Mets. The 24-year-old British Columbia native worked seven frames for the second time in 10 career starts and represented quite the turn around from permitting six runs in 2 2/3 innings against Arizona on June 26. Pivetta has endured control issues throughout the season, yielding at least four walks in two straight outings and in five of 10 overall.

Walk-Offs

1. Philadelphia CF Odubel Herrera is 6-for-14 in the last four games after going hitless with six strikeouts in his previous four.

2. San Diego 1B Wil Myers is 1-for-19 with 12 strikeouts in the last five contests.

3. The Padres' win total on the road is one more than just one other team in the National League - the Phillies.

PREDICTION: Phillies 3, Padres 2