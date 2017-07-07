Preview: Padres at Phillies

3 Min Read
The San Diego Padres have endured considerable troubles away from Petco Park this season while the majors-worst Philadelphia Phillies have struggled regardless of venue. The Padres look to rebound after seeing their three-game road winning streak come to a halt when they continue their trek on Friday with the first of three contests versus the Phillies at Citizens Bank Park.
Cory Spangenberg went 3-for-7 with a homer and three RBIs as San Diego opened its interleague series against Cleveland with two victories before going 1-for-3 with a run scored on Thursday as the Padres fell to 14-27 on the road following an 11-2 setback. The 26-year-old is just 5-for-29 with eight strikeouts in his career versus Philadelphia and will get his first look at rookie Nick Pivetta. The Phillies' right-hander fared well in his last outing against the New York Mets and the team followed that up with a 4-0 victory over Pittsburgh, which then summarily outscored its Keystone State rival by a 14-5 margin to win the last three games of the set. Maikel Franco collected a pair of hits in Thursday's 6-3 setback to improve to 6-for-19 with two homers, six RBIs and five runs scored in the last five contests.
TV: 6:35 p.m. ET, FSN San Diego, CSN Philadelphia
PITCHING MATCHUP: Padres LH Clayton Richard (5-8, 4.85 ERA) vs. Phillies RH Nick Pivetta (2-4, 4.85)
Richard was greeted rudely with a grand slam in the first inning of his last start and finished up allowing seven runs in 4 1/3 frames of a 10-4 setback to the Los Angeles Dodgers. The 33-year-old was taken deep twice and issued four walks, marking the fourth straight trip to the mound that he has surrendered multiple free passes after permitting just three total in a six-game stretch. Richard hasn't fared well versus Philadelphia, dropping all four of his career decisions despite registering a 3.86 ERA.
Pivetta answered a disastrous start with a strong one on Sunday, allowing one run on as many hits over seven innings in a 7-1 rout of the Mets. The 24-year-old British Columbia native worked seven frames for the second time in 10 career starts and represented quite the turn around from permitting six runs in 2 2/3 innings against Arizona on June 26. Pivetta has endured control issues throughout the season, yielding at least four walks in two straight outings and in five of 10 overall.
1. Philadelphia CF Odubel Herrera is 6-for-14 in the last four games after going hitless with six strikeouts in his previous four.
2. San Diego 1B Wil Myers is 1-for-19 with 12 strikeouts in the last five contests.
3. The Padres' win total on the road is one more than just one other team in the National League - the Phillies.
PREDICTION: Phillies 3, Padres 2