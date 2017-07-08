Preview: Padres at Phillies

After missing the previous two games with a stiff neck, San Diego Padres catcher Austin Hedges wasn't about to let a long delay in Friday's series opener in Philadelphia keep him from putting a fitting end to a dominant performance. Coming off the first two-homer effort of his career, the 24-year-old backstop looks to power the Padres to a rare series victory against the Phillies on Saturday as the teams continue their three-game set.

Hedges, who leads National League catchers with 13 home runs, went deep in each of his first two at-bats in his first career start at Citizens Bank Park before action was paused for 94 minutes in the top of the seventh inning due to rain. Philadelphia tied the game up moments after play was resumed, but Hedges came through yet again with a go-ahead sacrifice fly in the ninth to send San Diego to a 4-3 victory. While the Padres enjoyed their fourth win in five tries in the opener, the Phillies dropped their fourth straight contest and are in danger of losing only their second series to San Diego since 2009. Tommy Joseph snapped out of a 2-for-15 slide over his previous four games by reaching base in all four of his at-bats Friday, drawing two walks to go along with a pair of extra-base hits - including a solo homer.

TV: 4:05 p.m. ET, FSN San Diego, CSN Philadelphia

PITCHING MATCHUP: Padres RH Jhoulys Chacin (7-7, 4.52 ERA) vs. Phillies RH Aaron Nola (6-5, 3.73)

Chacin continued his dominance at home Sunday against the Los Angeles Dodgers, picking up the victory after permitting four hits and three walks while striking out six in five scoreless frames. The 29-year-old Venezuelan improved to 5-2 with a 1.68 ERA in nine home turns, but he has been among the worst starting pitchers on the road in 2017 (9.08 ERA in eight outings). Chacin, who hasn't faced the Phillies since 2014, is 2-1 with a 2.25 ERA in seven appearances (five starts) versus Philadelphia.

Nola won his third consecutive start Monday against Pittsburgh, firing seven scoreless innings while allowing four hits and striking out eight. The Louisiana native has posted a 1.27 ERA during his win streak - fanning at least eight each time - and is 4-2 with a 2.68 ERA over his last six turns dating back to the beginning of June. Nola is 1-1 with a 3.60 ERA in three starts against the Padres, including a loss against them in April of 2016 when he was tagged for four runs despite striking out nine across seven innings.

WALK-OFFS

1. Hedges' two homers on Friday were his first since June 3.

2. Despite Friday's loss, Philadelphia has still won 10 of the last 13 meetings at Citizens Bank Park and is 60-27 against the Padres since 2004 - the club's best mark against any opponent over that time.

3. San Diego RF Hunter Renfroe is day-to-day with a blood blister after he was hit in the right hand in the sixth inning Friday.

PREDICTION: Phillies 3, Padres 2