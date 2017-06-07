San Diego Padres - PlayerWatch

1B/OF Jose Pirela was 0-for-4 in his return to the majors Tuesday. He was recalled from Triple-A El Paso when RHP Jarred Cosart (elbow) was placed on the disabled list. Pirela was slashing .331/.387/.635 with 10 doubles, 13 homers and 42 RBIs in 48 games at El Paso. Pirela, 27, has 144 major league plate appearances with the Yankees and San Diego the last three years.

RHP Miguel Diaz allowed an unearned run in one inning of relief Tuesday and appears to be the top candidate to replace RHP Jarred Cosart in the rotation for Saturday's start against Kansas City. "We've talked about that all year, we want him to move towards that (starting)," manager Andy Green said. "This looks like an opportunity to do that. Her has a lot of things that provide intrigue to us." Diaz, 1-1 with a 7.83 ERA in 20 relief appearances, was acquired from Minnesota this winter after the Twins took him with the first pick in the Rule 5 draft this winter from Milwaukee. "We want to look at him at some point in time," Green said. "There is a good chance this Saturday."

RHP Jarred Cosart (elbow) was placed on the disabled list Monday after an MRI showed inflammation. "He's got some swelling," manager Andy Green said. "I don't think there is anything that jumps off the page, but there are a lot of little things that he is dealing with in there." Cosart will not throw for the next week, Green said. Cosart is 0-2 with a 4.88 ERA in seven appearances, six starts. He gave up six hits and three runs in his last start Sunday, striking out five and walking three in four innings.

OF Alex Dickerson (disk) took four at-bats in an extended spring training game Monday and took batting practice with the Padres before Tuesday's game. Dickerson is scheduled to DH in another extended game Wednesday or Thursday. "He's moving closer towards playing," manager Andy Green said. He has not played this season after hitting .257 with 16 doubles, 10 homers and 37 RBIs in 84 games in 2016.

RHP Jered Weaver (hip) threw a bullpen session at Arizona's Chase Field early Tuesday. He is expected to need at least one rehab start before a possible return to the rotation.