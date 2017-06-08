San Diego Padres - PlayerWatch

RHP Carter Capps gave up two hits and a bases-empty homer in one inning at Triple-A El Paso on Tuesday, his first outing in five weeks since being shut down as part of his recovery from 2016 Tommy John surgery. "A lot of work has been done on his delivery, trying to sync him up better and put everything in motion towards the plate more consistently," manager Andy Green said. "Obviously, keep his toe on the ground the entire time." Capps' odd hopping delivery was the subject of scrutiny by the league office in 2015. He made eight rehab starts in April before being shut down May 1.

RHP Brandon Maurer has converted his last four save opportunities, a career first, and has not been scored upon while allowing only one hit in his last five outings. "He's attacking all parts of the zone now instead of just one part," manager Andy Green said. "The aggression with which he is working down the slope has been very impressive. His slider is biting better. We always knew he would come back around." Maurer is 0-3 with nine saves and a 5.25 ERA.

2B Yangervis Solarte was 2-for-5 with a homer and two RBIs to continue his hot streak at Chase Field this season. Solarte had back-to-back three-hit games for the first time in his career on April 24-25 this season and is 11-for-27 with four six RBIs in six games. His homer came on a down-and-in slider from RHP Zack Greinke as the second batter of the game. "Yangervis Solarte had good swings," Padres manager Andy Green said.

LHP Christian Friedrich (elbow strain) is to begin a rehab assignment at Double-A San Antonio on Thursday, manager Andy Green said. Friedrich set career highs in starts, innings and strikeouts in his first season with the Padres last season but opened this season on the disabled list with a strained lat. The elbow injury occurred as he was recovering from the lat.

RHP Luis Perdomo gave up five hits and five runs and walked four in four innings, and his downfall was an inability to use both sides of plate, manager Andy Green said. "It was a very one-sided approach," Green said. "You look at the left-handed batters. He looked away to them. Look at the right-handed batters. He looked away to them. He left himself little margin for error pitching the way he did. If he is going to develop as a major league pitcher, he's got to pitch to both sides of the plate." Perdomo did not give up a hit until 3B Jake Lamb's three-run homer gave the D-backs a 3-2 lead.