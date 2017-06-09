San Diego Padres - PlayerWatch

2B/OF Jose Pirela was 2-for-4 with a walk and reached base six times in the final two games of the Arizona series, entering in a double-switch Wednesday before starting at second base on Thursday. He was recalled from Triple-A El Paso on Friday.

RHP Miguel Diaz will get his first major league start Saturday in Kansas City, replacing RHP Jarred Cosart (elbow). Diaz is 1-1 with a 7.50 ERA in 21 relief appearances, with 18 strikeouts and 13 walks in 24 innings. "It's the right time to look at him as a starter," manager Andy Green said. "He's never been shaken. He's a very relaxed kid. It's a good attribute to have in this game, because the game is going to chew you up and spit you out at times. He's starting to throw a consistent breaking ball. He was not doing that early in the season." Diaz has given up three earned runs over 9 2/3 innings in his last seven appearances.

OF Franchy Cordero was 1-for-4 with a single and three strikeouts while hitting sixth against LHP Patrick Corbin, a day after he had two hits in three at-bats against Arizona RHP Zack Greinke while hitting leadoff. Cordero, 22, has started nine of 11 games and has played in every one since he was recalled from Triple-A El Paso when CF Manuel Margot was placed on the disabled list May 27. "He's done a really nice job since he's been here," Padres manager Andy Green said. Cordero is slashing with a double, two triples and two RBIs and a stolen base. Margot (calf) ran in the outfield before the game Thursday. Cordero is taking things day-by-day. "I don't really look ahead," he said. "Every day I'm in the lineup, give it my all. Focus on every game and not worry about what might happen tomorrow.

SS Erick Aybar got the final three outs in his second relief appearance that season, both against the Diamondbacks. He retired the only batter he faced in one-third of an inning in Arizona's 11-2 victory April 18.

RHP Trevor Cahill (shoulder strain) has begun playing catch at 100 feet and said he believes he is about three weeks away from returning to the active roster. Cahill has been the Padres' most effective starter this season, going 3-2 with a 3.27 ERA in seven starts while limiting opponents to a .214 batting average.

LHP Christian Friedrich (elbow strain) was sent on a rehab assignment to Double-A San Antonio. In 2 1/3 innings Thursday, he gave up six hits and five earned runs. He opened this season on the disabled list with a strained lat, but more recently he was slowed by left elbow soreness.

LHP Clayton Richard gave up four runs in five innings in his fourth start against the D-backs this season, two in San Diego and two in Chase Field. Richard has made four starts against Arizona this season, winning the two at home and losing the two at Chase Field. He gave up two runs in 15 2/3 innings at Petco Park and 10 runs in 8 2/3 innings at Chase Field. "They're collectively a very good hitting team and that's why they're winning games," Richard said of Arizona. "If you make a mistake they're going to hurt you and they did that again tonight."