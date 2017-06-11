San Diego Padres - PlayerWatch

OF Manuel Margot (calf) looked spry in running the bases before the game. But manager Andy Green was hesitant to put a timetable on Margot's return. When he comes back, he'll have to fight for playing time with Franchy Cordero and Allen Cordoba.

1B Wil Myers was a late scratch because of an illness. Myers leads the team in nearly every offensive category but he has four hits in his last 15 at-bats.

RHP Jered Weaver (hip) continues to play catch. A decision is being contemplated on whether if he has to throw another bullpen session before being sent out for a minor league rehabilitation stint. Weaver has been on the DL since May 20.

RHP Trevor Cahill has extended his throwing distance to 120 feet. But manager Andy Green said there is no timetable on when he'll throw a bullpen session. Cahill (shoulder) is on the DL for the second time this season.