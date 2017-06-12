San Diego Padres - PlayerWatch

2B-LF Jose Pirela is 11-for-22 with three doubles, two homers and five RBIs since being promoted from Triple-A El Paso on June 6. Pirela has four multi-hit games during a five-game hitting streak that includes three walks. Since his promotion, Pirela has a .560 on-base percentage and a .909 slugging percentage for a 1.469.

RHP Jake Esch, 27, was designated for assignment from the Double-A San Antonio roster to create an opening for RHP Phil Maton. Esch was claimed on waivers from Miami on March 31 and made one appearance for the Padres, walking two without retiring a hitter on April 12. He had a 7.71 ERA in one relief appearance with El Paso and a 0.87 ERA in two starts for San Antonio.

RHP Dinelson Lamet (2-2) allowed seven runs on six hits and a walk with six hits in five innings. After going 2-0 with a 2.70 earned run average in his first two starts, Lamet is 0-2 and has allowed 16 runs (14 earned) on 11 hits and six walks over eight innings in his two most recent outings. "Lamet struggled with his command and when you can't command your fastball, it's tough to pitch in this league," said manager Andy Green. "And he struggled out of the stretch."

RHP Phil Maton was called up from Triple-A El Paso Sunday. Maton, 24, had a 2.84 earned run average with the Chihuahuas and was tied for the Pacific Coast League lead with 13 saves. He had 31 strikeouts in 25 1/3 innings over 23 appearances with a 0.59 WHIP. Maton was the Padres' 20th-round selection in the 2015 draft out of Louisiana Tech. Maton made his major league debut in the eighth inning and retired the Royals in order starting with a strikeout. He received a standing ovation from the home crowd as he left the mound. "That tells you something about Padres fans," Padres manager Andy Green said of Maton's welcome. "I didn't do him any favors. I sent him out against the heart of the order."

3B Cory Spangenberg hit two home runs Sunday covering 419 and 428 feet. They were only the second and third homers of the season for Spangenberg in 133 at-bats. Spangenberg has 10 homers in 546 major league at-bats. But this was his second, two-homer game, the first coming on May 14, 2015, against the Nationals.

RHP Kevin Quackenbush was optioned to Triple-A El Paso Sunday to make room on the 25-man roster for RHP Phil Maton. It marked the fifth time this season that Quackenbush, 28, was optioned to the Chihuahuas. He has a 6.38 ERA in 15 appearances with the Padres and a 4.00 ERA in seven appearances with El Paso.