San Diego Padres - PlayerWatch

LF Jose Pirela was 2-for-4 Monday with a double, a walk, a RBI and two runs scored. But his average remained at .500 (13-for-26) since being promoted from Triple-A El Paso on June 6. Pirela is on a career-high, six-game hitting streak which includes five multi-hit games.

RHP Jake Esch was released. He had been designated for assignment from the Double-A San Antonio roster on Sunday to create an opening for RHP Phil Maton. He had a 7.71 ERA in one relief appearance with El Paso and a 0.87 ERA in two starts for San Antonio.

CF Franchy Cordero hit his first Major League homer Monday night, a two-run shot in the second off Bronson Arroyo. Cordero was 2-for-5 with a double, a homer, two RBIs and two runs scored. Monday was his fourth multi-hit game. He has hit safely in nine of his 12 Major League starts. He is 13-for-44 in his starts with two doubles, two triples and a homer.

LHP MacKenzie Gore, 18, from Whiteville (N.C.) High was the Padres first-round pick (third overall). Gore was 11-0 with two saves and a 0.19 earned run average in 74 1/3 innings this season. Gore pitched at Petco Park last year in the 2016 Perfect Game high-school all-star game after posting a 0.08 ERA with 174 strikeouts in 83 innings. Said Padres General Manager A.J. Preller: "The group of scouts we have, especially some of the veteran guys, feel like Gore is as talented as any left-handed high school pitching prospect we've seen over the last 10 years. I think he stands up pretty favorably with anyone we've seen in the high school ranks."

RHP Luis Perdomo claimed his first win of the season Monday night in his 11th start. The Padres record for consecutive starts to open a season without getting a win is 12 by John D'Acquisto in 1977. Perdomo allowed three runs on seven hits and two walks with four strikeouts in 6 2/3 innings. Perdomo also hit his second triple of the season, becoming the first Padres pitcher to ever hit two triples in a season. He is the first Major League pitcher to have two triples in a season since Dontrelle Willis had three in 2007.