San Diego Padres - PlayerWatch

LF Jose Pirela was 2-for-5 Tuesday to extend his career-long hitting streak to seven straight games. He is 15-for-27 during the streak with multi-hit performances in six of the seven games. But he did fall under .500 (15-for-31) since being promoted from Triple-A El Paso.

CF Franchy Cordero hit two home runs Tuesday night, a game after hitting the first home run of his Major League career. He was 3-for-5 with three runs scored, also marking the first time in his 16-game Major League career that he had three hits and three runs scored in a game. Cordero is hitting .327 since being promoted from Triple-A El Paso on May 27 as the replacement for injured CF Manuel Margot.

LF Alex Dickerson might not play this season due to recurring lower back problems and could be facing surgery. Dickerson has been on the disabled list since spring training. "He's had another setback," Padres manager Andy Green said of Dickerson Tuesday. "I'm not optimistic that he plays this year." Dickerson, who had been working out at extended spring training, was projected to hit fourth or fifth in the Padres' order this season.

LHP Clayton Richard came within one pitch of throwing a complete-game shutout Tuesday night - giving up two runs when PH Tucker Barnhart dropped a full-count, two-out, two-run double into right in the ninth inning. It would have been Richard's second complete game of the season. He is 4-3 in seven starts at Petco Park this season with a 4.21 earned run average.