2 months ago
San Diego Padres - PlayerWatch
June 18, 2017

San Diego Padres - PlayerWatch

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

CF Manuel Margo will run the bases Saturday in Milwaukee and if all goes well he will head out on a minor league rehab assignment, manager Andy Green said Friday. Margo has been out since straining his right calf on May 25.

RHP Miguel Diaz made his second career start Friday, allowing four runs, five hits and a walk with five strikeouts in two innings at Milwaukee. Diaz, a Rule 5 pick out of the Brewers' system last winter, had a 7.50 ERA in 21 appearances as a reliever and a 6.75 ERA since moving into the rotation (four earned runs, 3 1/3 innings pitched).

RHP Jered Weaver threw a three-inning simulated game Friday as he works his way back from left hip inflammation. Weaver has been out since May 20 and manager Andy Green said the Padres don't want to rush his return. Weaver was 0-5 with a 7.44 ERA in nine starts this season before the injury.

RHP Trevor Cahill threw a bullpen session Friday and is expected to pitch a three-inning simulated game sometime next week before going out on a minor league rehab assignment. Cahill has been on the 10-day disabled list with a lower back strain since May 14.

