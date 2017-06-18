FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
2 months ago
San Diego Padres - PlayerWatch
#Trump
#NorthKorea
#Energy&Environment
#Economy
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Featured
Fed worried about weak inflation
Economy
Fed worried about weak inflation
Opioid overdoses leading to more ICU admissions, deaths
Health
Opioid overdoses leading to more ICU admissions, deaths
Petronas 2.0: 'Whether crude is at $80 or $40, every dollar counts'
Reuters Focus
Petronas 2.0: 'Whether crude is at $80 or $40, every dollar counts'
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Intel
June 18, 2017 / 9:35 PM / 2 months ago

San Diego Padres - PlayerWatch

2 Min Read

OF Manuel Margot ran the bases before Saturday's game and is expected to begin a rehab assignment Monday or Tuesday, San Diego manager Andy Green said. Margot has been on the 10-day disabled list with a strained right calf since May 25.

RHP Dinelson Lamet set career highs Saturday with 12 strikeouts in six innings but took no decision in the Padres' 7-5 victory at Milwaukee. His 12 strikeouts are the most by a rookie MLB pitcher this season, tying Cincinnati's Amir Garrett, and the second most ever by a Padres rookie. He's 2-2 with a 7.0 ERA in five starts this season.

1B Wil Myers homered for the second time in as many games Saturday as he continued to show signs of snapping out of a two-week power drought. Myers hit seven home runs with a .310 average in April, but his average, and power numbers, plummeted in May. He now has three home runs and seven RBIs this month, bringing his average from .214 to .262. "My swing is starting to feel pretty good over the last couple of days," Myers said. "I know I'm close. It's just one of those things that sometimes it lasts longer than you want, but you just keep showing up."

RHP Jered Weaver will make a rehab start Thursday with Triple-A El Paso after he reported no issues with his left hip following a three-inning simulated game Friday in Milwaukee. Weaver has been on the 10-day disabled list since May 20 because of inflammation in the hip.

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.