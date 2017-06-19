San Diego Padres - PlayerWatch

OF Manuel Margot is headed to Fresno where he will join Triple-A El Paso for a rehab assignment Monday. Manager Andy Green said Margot will likely serve as the DH in one game, then play in the field the next. Following an off-day Wednesday, he will get re-evaluated. He has been out with a calf injury since May 25.

1B Wil Myers had a pair of singles Sunday. He has reached base in 10 of his last 11 games, posting a .408 OBP during that stretch. After batting .214 in the month of May, Myers has bounced back this month and is batting .264 (14-for-43) with three home runs, seven RBIs and seven walks.

2B Yangervis Solarte singled Sunday and has now reached base in each of his last 11 games, posting a .449 OBP in that span. Solarte has performed well against Milwaukee, batting.333 (28-for-84) with 13 runs, three doubles, eight homers, 21 RBIs and seven walks in 23 career games and a .333 (13-for-39) batting average with six homers and 13 RBIs in 10 games at Miller Park.

RHP Trevor Cahill will throw at least one more bullpen session before he moves on to live pitching as he continues to rehab a strained shoulder. Manager Andy Green said Cahill is progressing well and should be facing hitters as early as Thursday. "We'd either get him in a (simulated) game setting or a three-inning rehab setting and then extend that to a four-inning setting and we'd be ready to go with him," Green said. "I don't think we are looking at a long, drawn-out process with him."