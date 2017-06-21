San Diego Padres - PlayerWatch

RHP Miguel Diaz (1-1, 7-36 ERA) makes his 24th appearance and third career start in Wednesday's series finale. He made his first career start on June 10 against Kansas City and went a season-high 3 1/3 innings with five strikeouts in last Friday's start against Milwaukee. Diaz has limited opponents to a .203 average on the road but .333 at home. It will be his first appearance against Chicago.

C Austin Hedges is feeling better and could return to action as soon as Wednesday's series finale against the Cubs in the wake of a thigh bruise suffered in a home plate collision with Cubs 1B Anthony Rizzo on Monday. Hedges left that game and he sat out Tuesday's middle contest. "Very hopeful for tomorrow, as the time progresses he feels better and better," said Padres manager Andy Green. "He had like a deep thigh bruise, charley horse, basically when the knee went into his quad."

2B Yangervis Solarte was in Tuesday's starting lineup but never took the field after suffering a strained left oblique while in batting cages prior to the game. He was replaced by Chase d'Arnaud. Manager Andy Green said Solarte might be bound for the disabled list.

RHP Trevor Cahill threw a bullpen session at Wrigley Field this week as part of his recovery (right shoulder inflammation). The San Diego Union Tribune reported that he'll next face live hitters in either a simulated game or three-inning rehab outing on Thursday as he works to return to the Padres' starting rotation. Prior to going on the disabled list on May 17, he had a 3-2 record and a 3.27 ERA in seven starts.

RHP Jhoulys Chacin (6-6) had his fourth straight quality start and eighth overall despite giving up two runs on five hits in a six-inning outing in the Padres' 4-0 loss to Chicago on Tuesday. It was his fewest runs allowed in a road game as he lowered his road ERA to 9.08.