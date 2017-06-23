San Diego Padres - PlayerWatch

RHP Zach Lee was sent outright to Triple-A El Paso. He was designated for assignment on June 19 after allowing five runs in eight innings in three appearances with the Padres, including one start.

RHP Jered Weaver (left hip) was sent on a rehab assignment to Triple-A El Paso. He pitched three innings Thursday and was handed the loss after giving up three runs on five hits.

RHP Trevor Cahill (right shoulder inflammation) was sent on a rehab assignment to Class A Lake Elsinore. Prior to going on the disabled list on May 17, he had a 3-2 record and a 3.27 ERA in seven starts.

LHP Christian Friedrich (elbow strain) was sent on a rehab assignment to Triple-A El Paso. He opened this season on the disabled list with a strained lat, but more recently he was slowed by left elbow soreness.