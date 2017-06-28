San Diego Padres - PlayerWatch

OF Manuel Margot came off the disabled list and returned to center field, batting leadoff. Manuel will return as an every day player, according to manager Andy Green. Margot was hitless in four at-bats in Tuesday's loss to Braves.

RHP Miguel Diaz is letting his strained forearm settle down, but team doctors said they don't think there is any serious damage and he hasn't undergone an MRI. "They feel pretty confident the (elbow) ligament is intact and they are not worried about it at this point and time," manager Andy Green said. Green said the team will try to get Diaz to use his lower body more upon his return, to take the stress off a forearm which is delivering a 98 mph fastball.

SS Chase d'Arnaud was placed on the paternity list Tuesday.

C Austin Hedges had the day off after starting all three previous games against the Tigers. After having two days off -- the Padres were off Monday -- Hedges is expected to start Wednesday.

RHP Trevor Cahill (shoulder) is scheduled to pitch 3-to-4 innings for Triple-A El Paso on Wednesday. If all goes well, it will be determined if he needs one more minor league start of if he is folded into the big-league rotation.