in 2 months
San Diego Padres - PlayerWatch
#US MLB
June 30, 2017 / 4:36 AM / in 2 months

San Diego Padres - PlayerWatch

2 Min Read

2B Carlos Asuaje was 3-for-4 with a RBIs on Wednesday. It was the first three-hit game of his career. Asuaje is 5-for-7 with a walk in his past two games and 7-for-17 since being recalled from Triple-A El Paso on June 23 to play second in the absence of Yangervis Solarte (left oblique strain).

CF Manuel Margot was 2-for-4 with a walk, two steals and three runs Wednesday night in his second game back from the disabled list. He had missed a month with a calf muscle. The two steals marked the first multi-steal game of the rookie's career. The three runs were also a career high. It was Margot's 15th multi-hit game of the season.

3B Cory Spangenberg went 1-for-5 with a two-run double in the first inning Wednesday night. Spangenberg is hitting .314 (22-for-70) in June with three doubles, three home runs and eight RBIs.

RHP Trevor Cahill (right shoulder inflammation) allowed two runs on four hits in three-plus innings for Triple-A El Paso in a rehab appearance Wednesday night. Cahill started his second stint on the disabled list this season on May 14. The Padres need a starter Saturday night against the Dodgers and currently have three starters -- Cahill, RHP Jered Weaver and LHP Christian Friedrich -- on rehab assignments.

