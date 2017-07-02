San Diego Padres - PlayerWatch

CF Manuel Margot was 2-for-3 with a walk and two stolen bases Saturday night. He had two of the Padres' four hits and represented three of their five baserunners. Since returning from the disabled list June 27 -- after missing a month with a right calf strain -- Margot is 8-for-19 with two doubles, three walks and four stolen bases.

LHP Buddy Baumann was optioned Saturday on a rehab assignment to Arizona League.

LHP Dillon Overton allowed four runs, nine hits and two walks in 4 2/3 innings Saturday night in his first start for the Padres. Dillon, who was acquired from Seattle on waivers June 19, likely will return to Triple-A El Paso. Two of the runs he allowed were back-to-back homers by Corey Seager and Justin Turner.

RHP Jose Valdez was optioned to Triple-A El Paso on Saturday to make room for Overton on the 25-man roster. Valdez had a 7.00 ERA in six appearances for the Padres and gave up three runs and three hits, including a two-run homer to Austin Barnes, and three walks in 1 2/3 innings to the Dodgers on Friday night.

RHP Trevor Cahill will return from the disabled list Tuesday to start against the Indians in Cleveland. Cahill has been out with right shoulder inflammation since May 13. He is 3-2 with a 3.27 ERA. But he has missed 10 starts during two trips to the disabled list. He was also out April 5-16 with a lower back strain.