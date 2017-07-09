San Diego Padres - PlayerWatch

2B Carlos Asuaje came up with a clutch hit to tie the game in the seventh inning of a 2-1 Padres victory in Philadelphia. With a runner on second base, Asuaje launched his first career triple off the wall in right-center field to ignite a San Diego comeback. Asuaje, who is batting .306, was 1-for-4 with three strikeouts. All that mattered on this day was his hit, though.

OF Manuel Margot went 1-for-4 from the plate Saturday with a single and a stolen base in a 2-1 San Diego victory in Philadelphia. The stolen base, which came in the first inning, was his 10th of the year. He joined teammate Travis Jankowski (14 stolen bases in 2016) as the only Padres since 2007 to swipe 10 or more bases in their rookie season prior to the All-Star break.

C Austin Hedges singled home the winning run in a 2-1 Padres victory in Philadelphia on Sunday. The RBI was his 40th, good for second in the National League among catchers. While his average (.220) hasn't been great, he's been a pleasant surprise to a struggling offense.

RHP Jhoulys Chacin improved to 8-7 on the season in San Diego's 2-1 victory in Philadelphia on Saturday. Chacin allowed only three hits in 6 1/3 innings, striking out six against two walks. His only blemish was a solo home run in the fifth inning. Chacin has logged a quality start in six of his last seven outings, posting a 2.44 ERA in that span.