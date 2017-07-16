San Diego Padres - PlayerWatch

Rookie Jose Pirela was in the starting lineup for the first time in the major leagues as a third baseman. Pirela got the start as manager Andy Green looked to overload the order with right-handed hitters to go against lefty Madison Bumgarner. Pirela had a double in three at-bats.

C Austin Hedges, who wasn't in the starting lineup Saturday, could be down again Sunday. Hedges is still groggy from taking a foul tip off his mask in the series opener Friday.

OF Travis Jankowski (foot) began his rehabilitation stint in the Arizona Rookie League on Saturday. "It will be a lengthy assignment," manager Andy Green said.

RHP Kirby Yates, who is on the paternity list, could return by Monday. His wife had their baby and Yates will likely miss but one more game.