San Diego Padres - PlayerWatch

3B Cory Spangenberg's three-run homer Sunday represented a season high for RBIs. He was 2-for-4 with a triple and the homer. It was his sixth homer of the season, but his first triple since April 9, 2016 at Colorado. Spangenberg is hitting .303 (37-for-122) at home this season with five doubles, a triple, four homers and 15 RBIs.

C Austin Hedges is expected to return to the Padres lineup Monday night in Colorado. Hedges missed a second straight start Sunday after taking a foul tip on the face of his mask Friday night. Padres manager Andy Green said team doctors described the injury as "sub-concussive" but said Hedges had been in a "haze."

C Hector Sanchez spent the first nine years of his professional career with the Giants, including parts of five seasons with the major league club. He beat his old teams with homers Saturday night (a two-run, ninth-inning walk-off) and Sunday (a three-run first-inning blast). Since he departed the Bay Area, Sanchez is 8-for-16 against the Giants with four homers and 11 RBIs. He has three homers against San Francisco this season -- the first of which tied a game the Padres eventually won and the last two qualifying as game-winners. Sanchez is 4-for-11 with three homers and eight RBIs against the Giants this season. Against everyone else, he is 5-for-35 with two homers and five RBIs.

RHP Trevor Cahill, a native of San Diego County, has made four starts at Petco Park this season. He is 4-0 with a 0.36 earned run average. At home, he has allowed two runs (one earned) on 15 hits and seven walks with 28 strikeouts in 25 innings. Sunday's win was his first since May 8, although he missed nine starts while on the disabled list May 17 through July 4 with right shoulder inflammation.

RHP Luis Perdomo will be going for a fourth straight win in as many starts Monday night against the Rockies in Colorado. The last Padres starter to win three straight starts was LHP Christian Friedrich last season. The last Padre to win four straight starts was Jesse Hahn from June 14-30, 2014.