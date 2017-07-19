San Diego Padres - PlayerWatch

RHP Dinelson Lamet made his first start at Coors Field and on his 25th birthday, and he left after facing three batters in the fifth inning. He allowed four hits and six runs (five earned) with four walks and seven strikeouts. Lamet, who made his major league debut May 25, has allowed a home run in seven of his nine starts.

OF Franchy Cordero will be recalled from Triple-A El Paso and be will in the Padres' lineup Wednesday. He was with the team Tuesday and participated in batting practice and pregame activities. Major League Baseball has a taxi squad that permits bringing a player up from the minors as long as he is put on the big league roster the following day. That is particularly convenient in Cordero's case, since the Padres play a day game Wednesday so he didn't have to take an early flight from Sacramento, where El Paso is playing. The Padres optioned Cordero to El Paso on June 30. In 27 games with San Diego, Cordero is hitting .230 (20-for-87) with three homers and nine RBIs.

RHP Jose Valdez was recalled from Triple-A El Paso for his fourth call-up of the season, taking the roster spot of C Austin Hedges (concussion). The Padres optioned Valdez to El Paso on Monday when RHP Kirby Yates was reinstated from the paternity leave list.

C Austin Hedges was placed on the seven-day concussion list disabled list and sent back to San Diego to be examined by Dr. Kenneth Taylor, one of the Padres' team physicians. Hedges took a hard foul ball off his mask in the seventh inning Friday. He didn't play the past three days, although he was in the lineup Monday but was scratched after not feeling right while ramping up his activity before batting practice. Manager Andy Green said the team doctors advised getting Hedges out of Denver with its mile-high altitude and back to sea level in San Diego. "He feels better," Green said. "He might be able to pass an objective test, but he can't pass the test where you're like ready to play a game. We're hoping it's not much longer. At this point in time, though, his health is top of the list of priorities."