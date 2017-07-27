San Diego Padres - PlayerWatch

RHP Kyle Lloyd pitched a no-hitter for Double-A San Antonio earlier this season. But he was 0-1 with a 5.65 earned run average in five starts since being promoted to Triple-A El Paso. Lloyd, 26, has an above average cutter, but his velocity maxes out at 86-87 mph. Lloyd, is the eighth player to make his Major League debut with the Padres this season.

LHP Travis Wood, who the Padres acquired Monday in the six-player trade with Kansas City, joined the Padres Tuesday. Wood was 1-3 with a 6.91 ERA in 28 games (three starts) for the Royals this season. Padres manager Andy Green said Wood would like get a start this weekend, moving into the slot of RHP Trevor Cahill, who went to the Royals in the trade.

RHP Jose Ruiz, 22, the converted catcher who made his Major League debut Monday night by striking out one and issuing a walk in an otherwise perfect ninth, was returned to advanced Single-A Lake Elsinore Tuesday. Ruiz was called up because he was on the 40-man roster, he was 70 miles away and the Padres bullpen that worked 32 innings in a seven-game road trip lost relievers Ryan Buchter and Brandon Maurer earlier Monday via trade to Kansas City.

RF Hunter Renfroe's 405-foot homer in his first at-bat Tuesday night gave him home runs in three straight at-bats starting with Monday night's two home run game. Each of the three homers travelled more than 400 feet with Tuesday's being the shortest.

RHP Jhoulys Chacin was scheduled to start Tuesday for the Padres but was pushed back a day after reporting some tenderness in his back Monday. Chacin could have started Tuesday, but the Padres had already told Kyle Lloyd that he would made his Major League debut Tuesday against the Mets.