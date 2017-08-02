FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
#US MLB
August 2, 2017

San Diego Padres - PlayerWatch

1 Min Read

CF Manuel Margot continues to show he'll be a big part of the rebuilding Padres' plans. The rookie was named the National League Player of the Week for the first time in his career after going 14-for-28 with three home runs, six RBIs, two doubles and a triple.

1B Wil Myers was back in the lineup after he was giving two days off leading up to the Padres' off day Monday. Myers' average has tumbled during a second-half dive. Manager Andy Green said Myers, who was batting fifth, will have to work his way back up into the No. 3 hole. He was hitless in three plate appearances.

LHP Brad Hand, who stayed with the club despite numerous trade rumors, will likely get most the save opportunities. Manager Andy Green said he might bring Hand in sooner than that if the game is one the line. Hand notched his seventh save Tuesday by working a perfect ninth.

LHP Christian Friedrich (elbow) is scheduled to pitch at Class-A Lake Elsinore for four innings. Friedrich went three innings in a stint Monday night.

