San Diego Padres - PlayerWatch

LHP Buddy Baumann was optioned to Triple-A El Paso after giving up a walk-off home run in Sunday's 5-4, 12-inning loss to Pittsburgh. Baumann had pitched well but his 3 2/3 scoreless innings streak was abruptly ended by the Sean Rodriguez game-winner. Baumann is 0-1 with a 2.45 ERA in eight appearances.

RHP Carter Capps, who turned 27 on Monday, was recalled from Triple-A El Paso and made his Padres debut in the eighth inning. It was Capps' first appearance in the major leagues since August 2, 2015 with the Marlins due to Tommy John surgery. "Taken some time for him to get here," Padres manager Andy Green said. "He's a guy who's been absolutely dominating at different points in time. Good time to finally get him here." Capps had a rough return, however, with three earned runs allowed on a hit, walk, and wild pitch in two-thirds of an inning. "He started strong," Green said. "I didn't want to put him in harm's way. The last two batters, his command wavered quite a bit. The last couple of batters, he was just gassed, it looked to me."

LHP Christian Friedrich had a setback in his recovery from a left elbow strain when he was forced to leave his start on Saturday for Single-A Lake Elsinore. Padres manager Andy Green said surgery is a possibility. "He can't get over the hump," Green said. "I would assume at this point in time ... it's increasingly unlikely that he pitches for us this season. He's going to be evaluated again." Friedrich began experiencing soreness during spring training after going 5-12 with a 4.80 ERA in 24 appearances including a team-leading 23 starts.

RHP Jhoulys Chacin allowed five earned runs on five hits on Monday night at Cincinnati with four of the runs scoring on two-run home runs by Joey Votto and Adam Duvall. The loss ended a streak of six consecutive Padres wins when Chacin started. The two home runs allowed tied a season high. "I had to use my slider a lot today because I wasn't in command of the fastball real well," Chacin said. "You have to keep the ball on the ground, the ball flies here. You have to make good pitches to guys like Votto and Duvall. I left it in the middle and they hit it out."