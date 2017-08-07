San Diego Padres - PlayerWatch

CF Manual Margot was 1-for-5 with a walk. His hit broke an 0-for-9 slide and it was a big one, a two-run single in the ninth that tied the game at 4-4.

LHP Buddy Baumann took the loss for his first decision of the season, in his eighth appearance. He pitched to just one batter, serving up Sean Rodriguez’s walk-off homer to lead off the 12th.

RF Hunter Renfroe was 2-for-4 with a walk and a run scored. For the series, he went 4-for-11 to raise his average slightly to .237.

LHP Clayton Richard gave up four runs, but all were unearned, thanks to third baseman Cory Spangenberg’s error at the start of the Pirates’ four-run third. Richard allowed five hits in six innings, with five strikeouts and one walk. ”There were only a couple of pitches that got away from me and they were in that (third) inning,“ Richard said. ”