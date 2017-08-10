Preview: Padres at Reds

When the lineup clicks for the Cincinnati Reds, it's hard to believe they're in last place in the National League Central. The Reds will try to show off the depth of their offense again and earn a series win when they host the San Diego Padres in the finale of a four-game series on Thursday.

Cincinnati bashed four home runs in an 11-3 win in the series opener on Monday but could not get the bats to come alive in a 7-3 setback on Tuesday - the fifth time in six games that it had been held to four or fewer runs. But things were back on track Wednesday, when the Reds collected 11 hits and celebrated rookie catcher Stuart Turner's first career home run in an 8-3 win. The Padres are losers of five of their last seven games and allowed at least five runs in each of those defeats. One of the few bright spots on the San Diego staff of late is right-hander Dinelson Lamet, who will take the mound on Thursday opposite Cincinnati righty Luis Castillo.

TV: 12:35 p.m. ET, FSN San Diego

PITCHING MATCHUP: Padres RH Dinelson Lamet (6-4, 5.12 ERA) vs. Reds RH Luis Castillo (2-5, 3.64)

Lamet is on a roll with three straight wins, allowing two or fewer earned runs in each of those three outings. The rookie from the Dominican Republic yielded only one hit in 5 2/3 scoreless innings at Pittsburgh on Saturday. Lamet is seeing Cincinnati for the first time in his career and is 3-3 with a 6.03 ERA in seven starts on the road.

Castillo is having more trouble finding the win column and is 1-4 in his last five turns despite allowing three or fewer earned runs four times in that span. The 24-year-old Dominican's lone win in that span came at Miami on July 30, when he scattered one run and three hits over eight innings. Castillo is seeing San Diego for the first time and is 0-3 with a 4.50 ERA in four home starts.

Walk-Offs

1. Reds 1B Joey Votto extended his hitting streak to 14 games on Wednesday.

2. San Diego LF Jose Pirela is 7-for-12 with five runs scored in the series.

3. Cincinnati claimed RHP Luke Farrell off waivers on Wednesday and designated OF Scott Van Slyke for assignment.

PREDICTION: Reds 7, Padres 2