Preview: Padres at Reds

The San Diego Padres and Cincinnati Reds took turns pounding each other in the first two of a four-game set. Both clubs will try to find some consistent pitching when the Reds host the Padres on Wednesday.

Cincinnati smashed four home runs in an 11-3 win in the series opener on Monday but watched San Diego jump on top quickly in a 7-3 defeat the next night. Inconsistency on offense plagued both clubs at times this season, and the Reds are enduring a stretch in which they’ve been held to four or fewer runs in five of the last six games despite a middle of the order that includes first baseman Joey Votto’s first 30-homer campaign since 2010. San Diego is last in the National League in runs scored (430) but got home runs from Yangervis Solarte and Austin Hedges on Tuesday while Jose Pirela went 4-for-4 with three runs scored. Trying to keep Votto and the Cincinnati offense in the park on Wednesday will be Travis Wood while the Reds counter with righty Asher Wojciechowski.

TV: 7:10 p.m. ET, FSN San Diego, FSN Ohio (Cincinnati)

PITCHING MATCHUP: Padres LH Travis Wood (2-3, 6.49 ERA) vs. Reds RH Asher Wojciechowski (2-1, 4.15)

Wood is making his third start for San Diego since being acquired in a trade from the Kansas City Royals. The 30-year-old earned a win at home over Pittsburgh with six strong innings on July 28 but was not quite as sharp at the Pirates on Friday, when he was reached for four runs on six hits in five frames. Wood spent the first seven years of his career in the NL Central, including the first two with Cincinnati, and is 4-5 with a 2.91 ERA in 27 career games - 11 starts - against the Reds.

Wojciechowski spent all of July in the bullpen but got a chance to go back into the rotation on Friday against St. Louis and earned a win while allowing one run and three hits in five innings. The 28-year-old posted a 7.79 ERA in four starts bridging May and June to lose his spot. Wojciechowski is making his first career appearance against the Padres and owns a 3.12 ERA at home this season.

WALK-OFFS

1. Pirela is 6-for-8 with two homers five runs scored in the series after going 1-for-14 in the previous four games.

2. Votto is enjoying a 13-game hitting streak, going 19-for-39 during that stretch.

3. Cincinnati RHP Scott Feldman (right knee) could come off the disabled list this weekend and start on Saturday.

PREDICTION: Padres 7, Reds 6