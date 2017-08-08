Hot-hitting Votto powers Reds over Padres

CINCINNATI -- What's wrong with Joey Votto? Nothing.

Since ending a mini-slump coming out of the All-Star break, the Cincinnati Reds first baseman has a 12-game hitting streak. In his first two at-bats on Monday, Votto singled, homered and drove in three runs to spark a rout.

Patrick Kivlehan hit a grand slam, and Votto, Adam Duvall, and Zack Cozart added two-run shots, lifting the Reds to an 11-3 victory over the San Diego Padres in the opener of a three-game series at Great American Ball Park.

Votto batted .128 in his first 12 appearances after the break.

He is now hitting .500 during his 12-game streak and has homered in three consecutive games. He went 2-for-3 with a walk on Monday.

"I felt great coming out of the All-Star break, but I was going 0-fer and not helping the team," Votto said. "I can't really explain either side of it."

Cincinnati (46-66) defeated the Padres for the first time this season after being swept at Petco Park in June.

Blake Wood (1-4) recorded the final out of the fifth after starter Tim Adleman allowed a two-out single to Carlos Asuaje in the inning.

Jose Pirela homered twice for the Padres (49-62), who haven't lost a season series against the Reds since 2012.

Padres starter Jhoulys Chacin (11-8) allowed five earned runs on five hits, including a season-high-tying two home runs, in six innings. Chacin yielded more than three earned runs for the first time since May 23 against the New York Mets.

"Jhoulys battled," Padres manager Andy Green said. "It wasn't his strongest command game. Overall, he was solid."

Adleman allowed two runs on six hits and a walk in 4 2/3 innings.

Duvall's 25th home run of the season followed a walk to Votto in the sixth, putting Cincinnati ahead 5-2. It was Duvall's fifth homer in his past 12 games.

Cozart's towering two-run blast off Kyle McGrath in the seventh made the score 7-2. It was Cozart's 13th home run this season.

"It showcases what we're capable of doing offensively," Reds manager Bryan Price said. "We have the ability to score runs at a big clip. I think we can still grow and get better."

Pirela hit a solo shot off Wandy Peralta in the eighth for his first career multi-homer game.

In the bottom of the eight, after the Reds loaded the bases against Carter Capps, who was making his Padres debut, Kivlehan launched the first pitch from Phil Maton into the right-center-field seats for his first career grand slam.

"It felt good to close out the game there," said Kivlehan, who said the ball was given to him by a fan. "(Maton) was our closer at Triple-A (El Paso) last year. I know he likes to throw his fastball. I wanted to be aggressive there."

Cincinnati jumped on Chacin early.

Billy Hamilton led off the bottom of the first with triple into the right field corner, and he scored on Votto's single.

"It's hard to get him off-balance," Chacin said of Votto. "He always stays on your pitch. He's never trying to pull the ball. In that last at-bat, I tried to quick pitch to get him off his timing, and I couldn't get it where I wanted to."

In the third, Votto belted his 30th home run of the season, a two-run shot, giving the Reds a 3-0 lead.

"Single, home run and a walk," Price said. "That plays pretty well. When he's just being a normal hitter, we think something's wrong. That's how good he is."

Adleman retired the first nine batters he faced but ran into trouble in the fourth. Manuel Margot was thrown out trying to stretch a double into a triple, but Asuaje followed with a double. Pirela then homered to make the score 3-2.

"He hit that one cold to left field," Green said. "The one to right field is probably not out at Petco, but he sneaks it out."

NOTES: Reds 1B Joey Votto hit his 136th career home run at Great American Ball Park, passing Jay Bruce for most of any player. With his 251st career home run, he tied Ted Kluszewski for fifth on the Reds' all-time list. ... Cincinnati C Devin Mesoraco was placed on the three-day paternity list following the birth of son, Luke, on Sunday. ... Reds RHP Austin Brice was recalled from Triple-A Louisville. ... The Padres recalled RHP Carter Capps, who turned 27 on Monday, from Triple-A El Paso, and RHP Buddy Baumann was optioned to Triple-A. Capps made his first appearance in the big leagues since Aug. 2, 2015, and he was charged with three runs in two-thirds of an inning.