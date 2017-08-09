Perdomo, Padres sink Reds

CINCINNATI -- The legendary double-play combination of Tinker, Evers, and Chance wasn't on the field Tuesday night for the San Diego Padres.

Still, second baseman Carlos Asuaje, shortstop Dusty Coleman and first baseman Wil Myers were just as effective, especially with groundball specialist Luis Perdomo on the mound.

Austin Hedges and Yangervis Solarte homered, and Perdomo allowed two runs in six innings, lifting the Padres to a 7-3 victory over the Cincinnati Reds at Great American Ball Park.

Perdomo (6-6) induced four double-play grounders, including three inning-ending DPs, all of the 4-6-3 variety. The four twin-killings tied a major league season high.

"I thought the defense was great," Padres manager Andy Green. "It was good to see Luis Perdomo battle out of some tough situations. It was nice to see him take that next step today. Sometimes it takes sinkerballers some time to settle in."

In a ballpark notorious for home runs, being effective with the sinker down in the zone was crucial for Perdomo on Tuesday. It is something he does as well as any pitcher in the game.

"The ball flies here," Perdomo said through a translator. "I had to keep the ball down. You can't leave pitches up here. I just had to execute my pitches and throw what I want to throw."

Jose Pirela went 4-for-4 with two doubles, helping the Padres improve to 4-1 this season against Cincinnati. Pirela is 6-for-8 in the series with two doubles, two homers and three RBIs.

"I think Jose Pirela was a story of the game, too," Green said. "Hit after hit, good at-bat after good at-bat."

Tucker Barnhart hit a three-run homer for Cincinnati off Jose Torres in the seventh inning. Two of the runs were charged to Perdomo.

Reds rookie Sal Romano (2-4) allowed five earned runs and nine hits in six innings. His day might have been worse had it not been for two sensational catches by center fielder Billy Hamilton and another by left fielder Adam Duvall.

"That's a special outfield," Reds manager Bryan Price said, "especially with those two guys who made those plays. Hamilton's is the catch of the year along with (Cleveland's Austin Jackson). It isn't until you don't have it that you know how good you have it."

Asuaje was the victim on both of Hamilton's gems.

"He gets robbed at the wall, gets robbed in the gap, but there was no buckle in him tonight," Green said. "I felt bad for him. He was hitting the ball all over the yard, just picked on the wrong guy."

Hedges hit his 15th home run of the season off Romano leading off the sixth to make the score 5-0. Solarte added his 12th homer off Drew Storen in the seventh.

The Padres scratched across a couple runs in the first inning. With runners on second and third, one run scored on a groundout and another on a wild pitch to make the score 2-0.

San Diego kept the pressure on Romano in the second.

Cory Spangenberg walked and later scored on Coleman's sacrifice fly to center to make it 3-0.

Pirela doubled twice, singled and scored twice in his first three at-bats to help San Diego build a 4-0 lead. He homered twice on Monday.

In the second inning, Perdomo got the toughest double play of them all.

Cincinnati greeted him with three straight singles to load the bases. With one out, he got speedy Hamilton to ground to Asuaje, who flipped to Coleman, who made a quick turn to nab Hamilton and end the threat.

"That's probably one of the hardest double plays you're ever going to have to get," Green said.

The Reds had runners on first and second with one out in the fourth when Perdomo again got an inning-ending double play. It was the 21st double-play grounder he induced this season.

"Perdomo got the groundballs when he needed them," Price said. "You've got to tip your cap. His infield took care of him with those double plays. We had a lot of baserunners, but we couldn't come up with the big hit."

NOTES: Reds 1B Joey Votto singled in the sixth inning to extend his hitting streak to 13 games, tying a club season high. ... Coming into the game, Padres RHP Luis Perdomo was leading the National League and ranked second in the majors with a 63.3 ground-ball percentage. ... Reds RHP Blake Wood, who posted his first win of the season Monday night, turned 32. ... The Padres signed RHP Jordan Lyles to a minor league deal. He was released by the Colorado Rockies last week after going 0-2 with a 6.94 ERA in 33 relief appearances.