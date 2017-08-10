Turner, Suarez homers lead Reds past Padres

CINCINNATI -- The Cincinnati Reds have been carrying three catchers on the roster for most of this season, with Tucker Barnhart and Devin Mesoraco getting the bulk of the starts, leaving little playing time for rookie Stuart Turner.

On Wednesday night, Turner made the most of a rare start.

Turner and Eugenio Suarez each hit two-run homers and Jose Peraza went 2-for-3 with three RBIs, lifting the Reds to an 8-3 victory over the San Diego Padres at Great American Ball Park.

Turner's homer in the fifth inning off Padres left-hander Travis Wood was the first of his career, and he was given the ball as a keepsake.

"Hopefully, one day we'll have a (trophy) case or something," Turner said. "I try not to harp on the negative, which can be difficult. I take the (opportunities) as they come. Try to get a quality at-bat out there."

With a victory on Thursday, Cincinnati (47-67) would claim the series win. The Reds have won two of the first three in the four-game set.

Reds rookie Asher Wojciechowski (3-1) allowed three runs in 5 2/3 innings with no walks and six strikeouts. He also singled in the fourth inning for his first career hit.

"You look at the body of work, very sharp with a three-pitch mix," Reds manager Bryan Price said. "Very good location on the fastball and very good breaking ball that he kept down on the plate. He was in attack mode."

San Diego (50-63) homered twice off Wojciechowski but couldn't complete the comeback from a 6-0 deficit.

Manuel Margot led off the sixth with his 10th home run of the season, and Wil Myers snapped an 0-for-11 skid later in the inning with his 22nd home run, a two-run shot to make the score 6-3.

Margot became the first Padres center fielder to reach 10 home runs in his rookie season.

"I don't want to say I hit a home run so I'm out of this (slump)," Myers said. "I like what I did today. I made contact four times. Just go from there."

Yangervis Solarte went 2-for-4 with a double for the Padres. He has hit safely in 10 straight games against the Reds.

San Diego starter Travis Wood (2-4) couldn't overcome a shaky start against his former team. He wound up allowing six runs (five earned) and seven hits, including two homers, in five innings.

Wood, making his third start since being acquired by the Padres, needed 32 pitches to get through the first inning. He was one strike from getting out of a bases-loaded jam when Jose Peraza delivered a clutch two-run single on a 3-2 pitch to put Cincinnati ahead 2-0.

"In the first two games, he had command of his pitches on the periphery of the zone," Padres manager Andy Green said. "Today for whatever reason, it wasn't getting called on the periphery and it forced him to the middle of the plate."

Again, with two outs in the third, Wood couldn't finish off the inning. Adam Duvall doubled and Suarez followed with his 19th home run of the season to make the score 4-0. The two-out rallies pushed Wood's pitch count to 67 through three innings.

"I got two outs in the first and I've got to finish it," Wood said. "Same thing in the third. It was just one of those grinding days that didn't go my way."

Hunter Renfroe's sliding catch on Duvall's pop fly to right in the fourth prevented more two-out Reds damage, leaving the bases loaded.

Turner, making his eighth start of the season, launched his first homer into the upper deck of the left field bleachers with a runner on, making it 6-0 in the fifth.

"Turner absolutely killed that ball," Price said. "He's in a tough spot. He doesn't get a chance to play too often. It's tough when you don't see live pitching for a week or two."

NOTES: Reds 1B Joey Votto went 2-for-5 to extend his hitting streak to a team-high 14 games. He is batting .477 during the streak. ... The Reds claimed RHP Luke Farrell from the Dodgers and optioned him to Triple-A Louisville. Farrell, a graduate of St. Ignatius High School in Cleveland, is the son of Boston Red Sox manager John Farrell. ... Per STATS, the Reds have had 39 innings in which they allowed four or more runs and the Padres have had 38 such innings, ranking as most and second most in major leagues.