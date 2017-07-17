Preview: Padres at Rockies

After losing 15 of their previous 20 games, the Colorado Rockies are hoping they've turned a corner with Sunday’s 13-4 rout of the New York Mets. Leadoff hitter Charlie Blackmon is hitting .383 during his 11-game hitting streak to lead the Rockies, who open a three-game series against the visiting San Diego Padres on Monday.

Ian Desmond came off the disabled list Sunday and helped spark the Rockies’ 18-hit outburst with two hits and two RBIs, while Nolan Arenado homered and drove in three runs. Blackmon and Gerardo Parra each added two-run homers for the Rockies, who are second in the National League wild card race with a 5 1/2-game lead over the Chicago Cubs. Colorado needs to be careful not to overlook the pesky Padres, who rolled to a 7-1 victory over San Francisco on Sunday to complete their third straight series win. Cory Spangenberg went 2-for-4 with a three-run homer and has settled in as San Diego's regular third baseman over the past few weeks.

TV: 8:40 p.m. ET, FSN San Diego, ATT SportsNet Rocky Mountain (Colorado)

PITCHING MATCHUP: Padres RH Luis Perdomo (4-4, 4.54 ERA) vs. Rockies RH German Marquez (6-4, 4.36)

Perdomo won his third consecutive start on July 5, holding Cleveland to two runs (one earned) over five innings in a 6-2 victory. The promising 24-year-old has allowed three or fewer runs in 11 of his 15 outings this season. Perdomo is 0-2 with a 5.32 ERA in five career games (three starts) against Colorado and has struggled to contain Arenado (3-for-10, two home runs) and Carlos Gonzalez (5-for-10, one homer).

Marquez is pitching for the first time since July 7, when he allowed three runs over seven frames in 12-4 victory against the Chicago White Sox. The rookie native of Venezuela has gone 3-2 with a 4.66 ERA in six starts at home this season. Marquez is facing San Diego for the second time this season after allowing six runs on eight hits with nine strikeouts over five innings in an 8-5 loss at Petco Park on June 2.

Walk-Offs

1. Parra has gone 11-for-24 with 10 RBI since coming off the disabled list on July 7.

2. Padres C Austin Hedges has been held out of the past two games as a precaution after taking a foul ball off his facemask on Friday but could return Monday.

3. Colorado placed RHP Tyler Chatwood on the 10-day disabled list with a strained right calf.

PREDICTION: Rockies 8, Padres 5