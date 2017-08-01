Preview: Phillies at Angels

Three outs from closing out a road trip on a high note, the Los Angeles Angels will try to shake off a stunning setback when they kick off a nine-game homestand against the resurgent Philadelphia Phillies on Tuesday night. Philadelphia arrives on the West Coast riding a five-game winning streak after completing a four-game sweep of Atlanta.

The Phillies sent another veteran packing Monday with the trade of reliever Joaquin Benoit, who joined fellow reliever Pat Neshek, Howie Kendrick and starter Jeremy Hellickson as players who were recently dealt. Odubel Herrera clubbed a three-run homer Monday, capping a month in which he batted .360 with six homers and 13 RBIs. The Angels must pick themselves off the mat after coughing up a six-run lead in the ninth inning and losing on a walk-off grand slam Sunday, denying them a three-game sweep in Toronto. Albert Pujols swatted a pair of homers in the series finale at Toronto, giving him 607 for his career and moving him within two of tying Sammy Sosa for eighth place on the all-time list.

TV: 10:07 p.m. ET, CSN Philadelphia, FSN West (Los Angeles)

PITCHING MATCHUP: Phillies RH Aaron Nola (8-6, 3.17 ERA) vs. Angels RH Ricky Nolasco (4-12, 5.07)

Nola continued his superb stretch last time out versus American League-leading Houston, striking out a career-high 10 and allowing four hits over six scoreless innings. He is 5-1 over his last seven starts, slicing his ERA by more than 1 1/2 runs after allowing a combined eight runs in that span. Andrelton Simmons is 1-for-8 against Nola, who owns a 3-3 record and 3.52 ERA in eight road starts.

Nolasco suffered his 12th defeat of the season at Cleveland on Wednesday, giving up three runs on nine hits over 6 2/3 innings. The 34-year-old is 0-3 over his last four starts since back-to-back victories in which he did not allow a run in 15 1/3 innings -- his only two wins in his last 16 outings. Nolasco is 8-7 with a 3.83 ERA in 23 appearances (20 starts) against the Phillies while Cesar Hernandez is 3-for-3 against him.

Walk-Offs

1. Simmons is riding a nine-game hitting streak.

2. Cesar Hernandez is 9-for-22 with a pair of triples during a five-game hitting streak.

3. The Angels traded RHP David Hernandez to Arizona on Monday in exchange for minor-league RHP Luis Madero.

PREDICTION: Phillies 4, Angels 3