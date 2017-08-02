Preview: Phillies at Angels

3 Min Read
Albert Pujols takes a swing at tying Sammy Sosa for eighth place on the all-time home run list when the Los Angeles Angels host the Philadelphia Phillies in the middle contest of their three-game series on Wednesday. Pujols belted a three-run shot for career blast No. 608 during Tuesday's 7-1 victory.
The 37-year-old Pujols went 3-for-4 with a season-high five RBIs in the opener and is a scorching 6-for-9 with three homers and nine RBIs over his last two games. The lava-hot spree follows a stretch during which Pujols accumulated 24 consecutive hitless at-bats. Beating the Angels continues to be a troublesome task for the Phillies, who have lost 10 straight meetings. Philadelphia began an eight-game road trip with Tuesday's defeat after winning its previous five contests - one shy of its season high.
TV: 10:07 p.m. ET, CSN Philadelphia, FSN West (Los Angeles)
PITCHING MATCHUP: Phillies RH Jake Thompson (1-0, 4.50 ERA) vs. Angels RH JC Ramirez (9-9, 4.29)
Thompson is making his second start of the season after defeating Atlanta on Friday. The 23-year-old gave up five hits and struck out five over five scoreless innings in the victory. Thompson made 10 starts for the Phillies in 2016, going 3-6 with a 5.70 ERA and 1.51 WHIP.
Ramirez struggled with his control in a loss to Cleveland on Thursday as he issued a career-high six walks. The 28-year-old gave up two runs and five hits in 6 2/3 innings for his fourth setback in his last six turns. Ramirez isn't faring well at home, posting a 2-5 record and 5.10 ERA in 11 appearances (10 starts).
1. The Angels, who have scored 30 runs while winning three of their last four contests, are four games behind Kansas City for the American League's second wild-card berth.
2. Philadelphia 2B Cesar Hernandez has notched two hits in four straight games and five of his last six.
3. Los Angeles RHP Huston Street, already sidelined with a groin injury, was discovered to have a rotator cuff strain in his pitching shoulder and his return this season is in jeopardy.
PREDICTION: Los Angeles 9, Philadelphia 4