Preview: Phillies at Angels

The Los Angeles Angels look for their fifth victory in six contests when they conclude their three-game interleague series against the visiting Philadelphia Phillies on Thursday. Los Angeles defeated the Phillies for the 11th consecutive time with Wednesday's 7-0 victory and have won the first two games of the set by a cumulative 14-1 score.

The Angels' recent surge has allowed them to move within three games of Kansas City for the American League's second wild-card spot. Superstar Mike Trout hit his 20th homer in Wednesday's victory while Albert Pujols (608) remains one blast behind Sammy Sosa for eighth place on the all-time list. Philadelphia was limited to six singles in Wednesday's loss, which dropped it to 16-38 on the road this season. The hot-hitting Cesar Hernandez has recorded two hits for the Phillies in five straight games and six of his last seven, and is batting .433 during the stretch.

TV: 10:07 p.m. ET, CSN Philadelphia, FSN West (Los Angeles)

PITCHING MATCHUP: Phillies RH Jerad Eickhoff (2-7, 4.56 ERA) vs. Angels RH Parker Bridwell (5-1, 2.83)

Eickhoff has won his last two decisions after losing his first seven of the campaign. The 27-year-old did not factor in the decision against Atlanta in his last turn after giving up three runs - one earned - and five hits over five innings. Eickhoff is 0-5 with a 5.36 ERA in eight road starts this season and 7-14 with a 4.26 ERA in 29 career outings away from home.

Bridwell, who turned 26 years old on Wednesday, excelled in July by going 3-0 with a 1.69 ERA in four starts. He defeated Toronto in his last turn, allowing one run and three hits over a career-high 7 1/3 innings. Bridwell has walked 13 batters in 54 frames, with eight of the free passes coming in two outings.

WALK-OFFS

1. Angels OF Cameron Maybin (knee) ran the bases on Wednesday and could begin a rehab assignment later this week.

2. Philadelphia OF Aaron Altherr (hamstring) missed Wednesday's game and could sit again on Thursday.

3. Los Angeles 3B Yunel Escobar (back) sat out on Wednesday and is questionable for the series finale.

PREDICTION: Los Angeles 8, Philadelphia 3