Trout hits milestone homer in Angels' shutout of Phils

ANAHEIM, Calif. -- Mike Trout hit his 20th home run of the season, leading the Los Angeles Angels to a 7-0 win over the Philadelphia Phillies on Wednesday and logging another achievement in his still young career.

The Angels scored all seven runs in the third inning -- five of them via three home runs.

Trout’s long ball, a two-run blast to center field, gave him six consecutive seasons of at least 20 homers before his age-26 season. He is one of just four American League players to do so, joining Alex Rodriguez, Tony Conigliaro and Mickey Mantle.

The Angels broke open a scoreless game with a seven-hit third inning.

Martin Maldonado doubled and scored on Ben Revere’s hard grounder that rolled up the arm of second baseman Cesar Hernandez for an error.

Trout then drilled an 0-1 pitch by Phillies starter Jake Thompson (1-1) into the tall bushes in center field.

Albert Pujols followed with a single, went to second on a groundout and scored on Andrelton Simmons’ single to center.

C.J. Cron victimized Thompson again on an 0-1 pitch, hitting a drive halfway up the left field bleachers to make it 6-0. It was his sixth home run of the season.

Kaleb Cowart followed with his first homer, to left field on a 2-1 pitch, making it 7-0.

It was the first time this season the Angels hit three home runs in an inning and the sixth time they hit back-to-back home runs. Maldonado doubled again before the inning came to an end.

The seven-run third was the second most-runs the Angels have scored in an inning this season. They plated nine in the third inning May 30 against Atlanta.

JC Ramirez (10-9) cruised to the win, allowing six hits and two walks in a career-high eight innings. It was the 11th start in which he allowed two earned runs or fewer.

Thompson, who pitched five shutout innings in an emergency start last week, went five innings Wednesday. He allowed nine hits, seven runs (two earned) and a walk while striking out two. Adam Morgan (two) and Jesen Therrian (one) pitched three shutout innings of relief.

The win moved the Angels (53-55) three games behind Kansas City in the race for the second AL wild-card playoff spot. Los Angeles is five games behind the New York Yankees, who hold the first wild-card position.

The Angels also recorded their 11th straight win over Philadelphia. The teams have met 12 times since interleague play began.

Trout has 188 home runs since breaking into the majors in 2011. He also has 992 hits. When he reaches 1,000, he will become the 10th player in American League history with 1,000 hits before his age-26 season -- joining a list that includes Ty Cobb, Al Kaline, Rodriguez, Jimmie Foxx, Mantle and Ken Griffey Jr.

Trout also will become just the fourth player in major league history with 1,000 hits, 500 runs and 500 walks in his age-25 season -- joining Mantle, Foxx and Mel Ott. This is his age-25 season by baseball standards; he turns 26 on Monday.

NOTES: LHP Tyler Skaggs, who had a successful rehab start for Triple-A Salt Lake on Monday, will be activated to start Saturday against Oakland. He was 1-1 in five starts before the oblique strain that put him on the disabled list ... RHP Troy Scribner, who earned his first major league win in his first Angels appearance last weekend, will replace RHP Jesse Chavez in the rotation Friday against the A‘s. ... Angels LHP Andrew Heaney threw a five-inning rehab start Tuesday at Salt Lake and is scheduled to make one more rehab start before rejoining the team. ... Los Angeles LF Cameron Maybin is ahead of the anticipated pace for his return from a right knee sprain. He could make a rehab start this week and rejoin the team Monday. ... Phillies OF Daniel Nava was activated from the DL and made the start in right field. He went 1-for-3. He had been sidelined due to a hamstring strain. ... RHP Edubray Ramos was recalled from Triple-A Lehigh Valley, and OF Cameron Perkins and RHP Drew Anderson were demoted.