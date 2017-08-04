Angels pull out wild win vs. Phillies

ANAHEIM, Calif. -- Andrelton Simmons had a big double, scored the winning run and also came up with what should be the Los Angeles Angels' motto for the rest of 2017.

"By any means necessary," the shortstop said with a grin after the Angels scored two unusual runs in the eighth inning to take a 5-4 victory over the Philadelphia Phillies and finish a three-game sweep.

"It's a team thing," Simmons added. "No one gives in. We find a way to come back. It's everybody, too, not just any one guy."

The eighth inning was wacky. The Phillies led 4-3 with veteran right-hander Luis Garcia was on the mound. Luis Valbuena worked him for a full-count walk, and Simmons lined a double to right field to put runners on second and third.

C.J. Cron hit a comebacker that went off the tip of Garcia's glove and bounced to second baseman Cesar Hernandez, who got the out at first as Cliff Pennington, running for Valbuena, scored the tying run.

Garcia (1-2) walked Kaleb Cowart intentionally. Martin Maldonado flied out deep to center, allowing Simmons to advance to third with two out. Garcia's next pitch, to pinch hitter Kole Calhoun, flew three feet over the head of catcher Cameron Rupp, allowing Simmons to scamper home with the game-winner.

"That wild pitch froze me for a second just the way it came out of his hand," Simmons said, "but I had to go in that situation. The catcher got the ball back quicker than I expected, too."

Simmons has been the Angels' most consistent player all season, and he always seems to be involved in the close wins.

"He's having a great year," Los Angeles manager Mike Scioscia said. "He's a little under the radar, but I don't see any other shortstop playing better. He's so important to us."

The win was the fifth in six games for the Angels and kept them three games behind the Kansas City Royals for the second American League wild-card spot.

Yusmeiro Petit (3-0) got the win with two scoreless innings, and Bud Norris pitched the ninth for his 17th save.

Mike Trout hit a two-run homer in the first, his 21st, to stake Parker Bridwell to an early lead, but the Phillies, who had scored one run in the first two games, put together five hits in the second inning for four runs.

Nick Williams hit his fifth home run, a two-run shot, one of his three hits on the night. Freddy Galvis ended a 10-pitch at-bat with a two-out, two-run single for a 4-2 lead.

Bridwell had just his second ineffective outing in his 10 starts. He had allowed two runs or fewer in all but two outings. On Thursday, he gave up four runs on six hits in five innings, with five of the hits coming in the second. He walked three, as many walks as he had allowed in his three previous starts.

"He got behind in counts and they got a lot of good looks as a result," Scioscia said.

Phillies starter Jerad Eickhoff also struggled early, giving up the Trout home run as well as four walks in the first two innings. He eventually regained his composure, though and retired 13 of the last 14 Angels he faced before handing a 4-3 lead to the bullpen.

Eickhoff gave up three runs on six hits and four walks in six innings. He struck out five.

Philadelphia reliever Edubray Ramos escaped a jam to pitch a scoreless seventh inning, but Garcia couldn't hold the lead in the eighth.

"I felt bad for Luis," Phillies manager Pete Mackanin said. "He's pitched so well for us this season. The leadoff walk was a killer, and he should have caught that comebacker, and then the wild pitch.

"It was great to get some big hits in the second, but we had chances to add on but didn't convert any of them."

The Angels, who have struggled on offense all season, have scored 73 runs in their past 13 games, posting six runs or more eight times in that span.

NOTES: Phillies C Andrew Knapp was hit on the right hand on a backswing by Angels DH Albert Pujols in the second inning and left the game. ... 3B Yunel Escobar (back) and RF Kole Calhoun (hamstring) were not in the Angels' lineup. Calhoun pinch-hit in the ninth. Escobar is day-to-day. ... Angels LF Cameron Maybin (knee) will begin a two-game rehab stint at Triple-A Salt Lake on Friday, and he could be activated from the disabled list as early as Sunday. ... Angels RHP Andrew Bailey was sent to Salt Lake for a rehab assignment. Bailey had two wins in his first three relief appearances this season before experiencing right shoulder inflammation. ... Phillies OF Nick Williams (illness) and OF Aaron Altherr (hamstring) returned to the starting lineup after missing a game.