Preview: Phillies at Braves

Odubel Herrera has taken hitting doubles to a level never experienced before by the Philadelphia Phillies, who play the second of a four-game set Tuesday at the Atlanta Braves. The Phillies center fielder, who struggled mightily for most of the first two months of 2017, became the first Philadelphia player ever to record multiple doubles in three consecutive games with a pair in Monday’s 11-4 victory, giving him six doubles, two homers and eight RBIs in the past three games.

Herrera hit .291 over his first two seasons but his average dropped to a season-low .217 as the Phillies endured an awful start to the season, losing 26 of 32 before winning their past four in a row. Atlanta opened a stretch of 18 games in 21 at home with another dismal performance by a starting pitcher, Bartolo Colon getting hammered for eight earned runs in 3 2/3 innings. Braves’ starters are averaging just 5 2/3 innings per start and the rotation’s ERA is 5.04 – among the worst in baseball. Center fielder Ender Inciarte’s streak of reaching base in 10 consecutive plate appearances ended in the ninth inning Monday.

TV: 7:35 p.m. ET, CSN Philadelphia, FSN Southeast (Atlanta)

PITCHING MATCHUP: Phillies RH Aaron Nola (2-3, 5.06 ERA) vs. Braves LH Jaime Garcia (2-3, 3.18)

Nola makes his fourth start since a lower back strain sent him to the disabled list for a month. The 24-year-old lasted only three innings in his last start at Miami on May 31, giving up four runs on five hits, and has surrendered 10 runs in 16 innings since rejoining the rotation. Nola went 1-1 in two starts against Atlanta last season, and is 3-1 in five career starts with a 2.32 ERA.

Of the veteran starting pitchers Atlanta brought in this offseason, Garcia is the only one to pitch effectively through the first two months. He has allowed just one unearned run in 21 2/3 innings across his past three starts, and has surrendered three earned runs or less six times in 10 starts. Garcia, who got a no-decision Wednesday despite not allowing an earned run in seven innings against the Angels, gave up two runs in six innings in a no-decision April 22 at Philadelphia.

WALK-OFFS

1. Philadelphia relievers surrendered one run in four innings Monday, after allowing 17 earned runs in their past 26 2/3 innings.

2. Monday’s victory is just the third for Philadelphia in its past 19 road games, and dating back to last September the Phillies are 9-30 in games away from home.

3. Atlanta rookie INF Johan Camargo made his third major-league start (and second in a row) Monday, going 2-for-4 with two RBIs.

PREDICTION: Braves 5, Phillies 3