Preview: Phillies at Braves

Ben Lively gave the struggling Philadelphia Phillies a huge boost in his major-league debut, and the right-hander looks to impress again in his second start Thursday when the Phillies conclude a four-game series at the Atlanta Braves. Lively fired seven innings of one-run, four-hit pitching in a victory over San Francisco on Saturday, and looks to give Philadelphia a series victory after the Braves beat the Phillies for the first time in six tries this season Wednesday, 14-1.

Philadelphia center fielder Odubel Herrera collected two more doubles Wednesday, and his last 11 hits have gone for extra bases (nine doubles and two homers in his past five games). Atlanta snapped a two-game losing streak with Wednesday’s victory as center fielder Ender Inciarte finished 2-for-4, and he enters the series finale hitting 10-for-16 in his past four games. Right fielder Nick Markakis drove in five runs and doubled three times, his 90th double since arriving in Atlanta in 2015. Shortstop Dansby Swanson broke out of an 8-for-51 slump with three hits, including a three-run homer.

TV: 7:35 p.m. ET, CSN Philadelphia, FSN Southeast (Atlanta)

PITCHING MATCHUP: Phillies RH Ben Lively (1-0, 1.29 ERA) vs. Braves RH R.A. Dickey (3-4, 5.10)

Lively did not strike out a hitter in his debut, but nonetheless kept the Giants off balance in throwing 61 of his 98 pitches for strikes. The 25-year-old earned the promotion to the majors after going 6-1 in nine starts for Triple-A Lehigh Valley, posting a 2.40 ERA with 45 strikeouts, seven walks and one complete game. Lively finished 2016 with an 18-5 record and a 2.69 ERA, pitching at Lehigh Valley and Double-A Reading.

The 42-year-old Dickey continues to struggle with command of his knuckleball, walking five while striking out two for the second consecutive start Saturday at Cincinnati. Dickey allowed five runs (four earned) in 5 1/3 innings against the Reds, and has logged a 6.75 ERA with 31 hits allowed and 16 walks in his past 22 2/3 innings. Dickey lost his only start against Philadelphia in 2016, giving up three runs on five hits in 6 1/3 innings.

WALK-OFFS

1. Wednesday’s loss dropped the Phillies to 14-15 against National League East competition; Philadelphia is 7-21 outside the NL East.

2. Philadelphia 1B Tommy Joseph is batting .295 in his past 31 games, raising his average from .187 to .250.

3. Atlanta placed 3B Adonis Garcia (hand) on the 10-day disabled list and recalled OF Lane Adams from Triple-A Gwinnett.

PREDICTION: Braves 5, Phillies 4