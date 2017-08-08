Preview: Phillies at Braves

The Philadelphia Phillies sit in last place in the National League East, but have reasons to be optimistic entering the opener of a two-game series Tuesday at the Atlanta Braves. The Phillies have dominated their division rival through 2017, sweeping a four-game series from Atlanta in Philadelphia to end last month and improve to 9-2 against the Braves this season while leadoff hitter Cesar Hernandez continues to impress since returning from an oblique injury in mid-July.

Hernandez is hitting .346 with a .915 OPS in 19 games since rejoining the lineup - helping Philadelphia go 10-9 in that stretch - and leads the Phillies in runs scored (55) and stolen bases (12) on the season. Atlanta is 3-3 on its current eight-game homestand, taking two of three from Miami after losing twice in three tries against NL West leader Los Angeles. Atlanta’s leadoff hitter also is performing at the plate, as center fielder Ender Inciarte brings a season-high 12-game hitting streak into the series opener after collecting two hits in Sunday’s 4-1 loss. There will be plenty of eyes on Braves starter Julio Teheran, who has struggled in his first season pitching at SunTrust Park and sparked speculation Atlanta may look to move the right-hander this offseason.

TV: 7:35 p.m. ET, CSN Philadelphia, FSN Southeast (Atlanta)

PITCHING MATCHUP: Phillies TBA vs. Braves RH Julio Teheran (7-9, 5.10 ERA)

While the Phillies have not announced a starter for the series opener, Zach Eflin is in line to make his first major-league appearance since May 28. He missed a month after being demoted to the minors with an elbow injury, and would pitch Tuesday on four days rest despite allowing 16 runs on 23 hits in 17 innings in his past three starts at Triple-A Lehigh Valley. Eflin is 0-3 with a 6.13 ERA in eight major-league starts this season, including a seven-inning stint against Atlanta on April 23 in which he allowed one run on three hits.

Teheran’s home numbers have improved somewhat, but the fact remains he sports a 6.91 ERA with 48 runs allowed in 57 1/3 innings at home this season and regardless of venue has surrendered 27 homers - tied for the most in the NL. He held the Los Angeles Dodgers to three runs in five innings of a no-decision at home Wednesday, after losing three starts in a row to the Chicago Cubs, at Los Angeles and at Philadelphia. Despite allowing eight runs in 4 2/3 innings against the Phillies, Teheran owns a 6-2 record and 3.57 ERA on the road.

Walk-Offs

1. The Braves have lost 11 of their past 15 games and are hitting .237 as a team while averaging 6.7 runners left on base per contest in that span.

2. Phillies CF Odubel Herrera went 7-for-16 with two homers and five RBIs in the four-game sweep of the Braves last weekend, and brings a 10-game hitting streak into the series.

3. Atlanta began the week leading the majors in pinch-hit RBIs (33) and tied with San Diego for most pinch-hit homers (six).

PREDICTION: Braves 5, Phillies 4