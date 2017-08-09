Preview: Phillies at Braves

If the Philadelphia Phillies could just continue playing the Atlanta Braves for the rest of the season, baseball’s worst team might make a push for the playoffs. The Phillies conclude a quick two-game series at Atlanta on Wednesday looking to beat the Braves for the 11th time in 13 meetings this season following Tuesday’s 5-2 victory, sparked by center fielder Odubel Herrera’s fifth homer in 12 contests against Atlanta pitching.

Herrera is batting .429 with 12 RBIs against the Braves this season, and shortstop Freddy Galvis added two hits Tuesday to raise his season average versus Atlanta to .333. The Phillies, who are 41-69, have clinched a winning record against the Braves for the first time since 2011. Things fell apart for Atlanta even before the first pitch of the series, as rookie infielder Johan Camargo suffered a right knee bone bruise jumping over the foul line while taking the field. Center fielder Ender Inciarte extended his hitting streak to 13 games, but Atlanta is 6-15 in its past 21 games with a 5.01 ERA.

TV: 7:35 p.m. ET, CSN Philadelphia, FSN Southeast (Atlanta)

PITCHING MATCHUP: Phillies RH Jerad Eickhoff (2-7, 4.56 ERA) vs. Braves LH Sean Newcomb (1-6, 4.61)

Eickhoff has won twice in his past five starts after going 0-7 across his first 14 appearances of the season. The 27-year-old recorded a no-decision against the Los Angeles Angels on Thursday, giving up three runs on three hits in six innings, and has held opponents to three earned runs or fewer in five of his past six starts. Eickhoff is 0-1 in three starts against Atlanta this season, limiting the Braves to one earned run (three runs total) on five hits in five innings on July 29.

Newcomb struggled with his control in the minors, and after a solid start has experienced difficulty locating in his past four appearances - walking 18 in 21 innings, including seven in 4 2/3 frames Thursday against the Los Angeles Dodgers. He also struck out seven in that start while allowing three runs on four hits. Newcomb, who has held opponents to three earned runs or fewer in seven of his first 10 major-league starts, gave up one run on two hits in five innings against the Phillies on July 29.

WALK-OFFS

1. The Braves pulled SS Dansby Swanson from Triple-A Gwinnett’s game Tuesday and he is expected to be promoted to replace Camargo, who did not suffer ligament damage but the team announced the 23-year-old will be placed on the disabled list Wednesday.

2. Phillies 2B Cesar Hernandez recorded a hit and a walk Tuesday, his 10th consecutive game reaching base twice.

3. Atlanta LHP Max Fried, the Braves’ 10th-ranked prospect by MLB.com, pitched two scoreless innings in his major-league debut Tuesday.

PREDICTION: Phillies 4, Braves 2