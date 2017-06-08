Braves' Foltynewicz shuts down Phillies in 14-1 rout

ATLANTA -- Mike Foltynewicz turned in seven scoreless innings for the second straight start, and the Atlanta Braves' hitters made sure that the right-hander got a win for his effort this time in their biggest offensive outburst of the season.

Nick Markakis drove in five runs with three doubles, Dansby Swanson hit a three-run homer as part of a three-hit game, and the Braves snapped the Philadelphia Phillies' four-game winning streak with a 14-1 rout Wednesday night.

It was the most runs the Braves have scored since beating the Phillies 15-13 in 11 innings on May 2, 2012.

The Braves punished the Phillies' bullpen with four runs in the seventh inning and six runs in the eighth. Matt Adams capped the scoring rampage with a two-run homer off Andres Blanco, an infielder forced to the mound in a mop-up role.

"I had to save my bullpen. I didn't want to use another pitcher," Phillies manager Pete Mackanin said. "We talked to (Blanco), and he said he'd try it."

Foltynewicz (4-5) allowed four hits, walked two and struck out four in a follow-up to a dominant performance last Friday in Cincinnati, where he yielded just two hits while striking out 10 and walking two. The Braves lost that game 3-2 in 10 innings, though.

"He's making strides," Braves manager Brian Snitker said. "As sharp as he was the other day, he built on that one and was able to work his way out of a couple of situations. He did a great job. I felt like when he cocked his arm, he had a pretty good idea where the ball was going."

Jerad Eickhoff, who won 11 games last season for the Phillies, fell to 0-7 despite yielding just four hits in five innings. One of the four runs charged to the right-hander was unearned, and he had four strikeouts and one walk.

"He didn't pitch badly. He just hung a slider (to Swanson)," Mackanin said.

Eickhoff had faced the minimum 10 batters thanks to a pickoff until Brandon Phillips singled with one out in the fourth inning. Markakis then delivered a run-scoring double to put the Braves ahead.

Before Eickhoff got an out in the fifth inning, the Braves led 4-0. Third baseman Maikel Franco was charged with a three-base error on Tyler Flowers' hard grounder, and Rio Ruiz walked before Swanson picked on a hanging 0-1 slider and sent his sixth homer of the season over the fence in left-center field.

"I was rolling along and made one bad pitch," Eickhoff said. "I can take this. I can handle (the losses). I feel that this (game) was a building block."

Markakis had a two-run double in the Braves' four-run seventh inning and another in the six-run eighth as the Phillies went through three relievers before turning to Blanco.

"He's Mr. Steady," Snitker said of Markakis. "He's a boring pro who just comes to work each day and just prepares and plays. He's a real pleasure to be around because of his professionalism and how he goes about it. ... The guy is a true pro."

Odubel Herrera hit his second double and ninth in the past five games in the ninth inning and came around to score on pinch hitter Daniel Nava's single as the Phillies avoided a shutout.

Foltynewicz had a runner in scoring position in the first, sixth and seventh innings but worked out of trouble each time as he lowered his ERA to 3.48.

"Hopefully, he will just continue to build on the last two (starts) and take away good things," Snitker said. "I like a lot that I've seen, the mound presence and the confidence you feel when you watch him pitch. There were a couple situations that didn't go his way and he just took a deep breath and kept going."

"Very confident," Foltynewicz said of his outing. "My fastball had some life early in the game and it was one of those situations where I had a little bit of luck on my side. There were a lot of hard-hit balls at people. I kind of basically got through the whole game with my fastball."

NOTES: The Phillies said after the game that LHP Joely Rodriguez will be designated for assignment on Thursday. He faced five batters in the sixth inning and allowed two walks and a hit. ... RHP Hector Neris was removed as the Phillies' closer at least temporarily and replaced by RHP Pat Neshek, who picked up his first save when he bailed out Neris in the ninth inning Tuesday. ... The Braves put 3B Adonis Garcia on the 10-day disabled list because of a sprained left middle finger sustained on a swing Tuesday. They recalled OF Lane Adams from Triple-A Gwinnett. ... RHP R.A. Dickey (3-4, 5.10 ERA) will start Thursday's series finale for the Braves against RHP Ben Lively (1-0, 1.29 ERA). ... The Braves will promote LHP Sean Newcomb and RHP Matt Wisler from Gwinnett to make starts in their Saturday doubleheader against the New York Mets. It will be the major league debut for Newcomb, obtained from the Los Angeles Angels in the Andrelton Simmons trade two years ago.