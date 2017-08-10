Phillies continue mastery of Braves on Eickhoff effort

ATLANTA -- Neither the Philadelphia players nor the coaches have an explanation of how the Phillies have managed to dominate the Atlanta Braves this season.

“No idea. I‘m just happy it’s happened,” Philadelphia manager Pete Mackanin said after the Phillies beat the Braves 3-2 on Wednesday to improve their record against Atlanta to 11-2.

Jerad Eickhoff pitched 6 2/3 strong innings and Odubel Herrera provided the offense with a pair of triples to help the Philadelphia Phillies sweep a two-game series at SunTrust Park.

“It just comes down to not being able to put a finger on it,” Eickhoff said. “I don’t know if our pitching is matching up well with their hitters or our hitters are matching up well with their pitchers. It’s just one of those weird things.”

Eickhoff (3-7) allowed two runs on nine hits and struck out six without issuing a walk. The right-hander is now 3-0 with 38 strikeouts in his past seven starts. He improved to 3-2 with a 2.06 ERA against the Braves in 13 career starts.

“The one thing he did extremely well, he threw a ton of curveballs, and they couldn’t stop that,” Mackanin said. “All in all, an outstanding performance against a pretty good lineup.”

Related Coverage Preview: Phillies at Braves

Atlanta manager Brian Snitker said of the Braves’ struggles with the Phillies, ”You can’t explain it. We just can’t do anything with them, not for lack of trying.

The Phillies used four relievers to close the game. Hector Neris pitched around a walk in the ninth inning to earn his 13th save.

Herrera was 2-for-4, scored one run and drove in a run. He is hitting .434 (23-for-53) in 13 games against the Braves this season and has a 16-game hitting streak against Atlanta.

Atlanta rookie Sean Newcomb (1-7) gave up three runs, two earned, in six innings. Newcomb allowed five hits, struck out six and walked one.

Snitker said of Newcomb’s effort, “Real encouraging. I like the fact they went to work and made improvement over the last start. ... He probably could have gone back out for the seventh. His stuff was good. He was turning it loose real good. It was a very encouraging outing.”

Down 3-0, the Braves rallied to score twice against Eikhoff in the seventh inning.

Nick Markakis singled and went to third when Ozzie Albies hit a line drive to right that handcuffed Nick Williams and turned into a double. Pinch hitter Danny Santana delivered a two-out single to drive in both runs and cut the lead to 3-2.

However, left-hander Adam Morgan came on in relief to strike out Ender Inciarte and end the threat.

“I thought (Eickhoff) got tired in that seventh inning, a couple line drives and one lost in the lights that hurt, and he hung a curveball with two strikes to Santana,” Mackanin said. “But good effort from our bullpen.”

The Phillies got on the board with two runs in the third inning. Freddy Galvis reached on a one-out single and scored on Herrera’s triple. Herrera then scored when the relay throw from second baseman Albies bounced past third baseman Brandon Phillips and into the stands.

Philadelphia added a run in the fifth inning on back-to-back doubles by Cesar Hernandez and Galvis.

Atlanta had baserunners in each of the first four innings but failed to score. The best early opportunity for the Braves came in the second when Markakis led off the inning with a double, only to be stranded there.

The Braves had a two-out rally in the sixth but failed to score. Freddie Freeman singled and got caught in a rundown between third and home after a Markakis double.

Philadelphia (42-69) has the worst record in the National League, but the Phillies have won six straight against the Braves (51-61).

“It’s just kind of the way we’ve been against these guys,” Snitker said. “Everybody pitches like they’re Bob Gibson against us, regardless of their history.”

NOTES: Atlanta recalled SS Dansby Swanson from Triple-A Gwinnett to replace SS Johan Camargo, who was placed on the 10-day disabled list after sustaining a bone bruise on his right knee when falling prior to Tuesday’s game. Swanson started and went 0-for-4.... Philadelphia CF Odubel Herrera extended his hitting streak to 12 games. He has hit in 16 consecutive games against the Braves. Herrera had two triples, one shy of the team record set by Harry Wolverton in 1900 against Pittsburgh. ... Phillies 2B Cesar Hernandez doubled in the fifth to extend his hitting streak to 13 games. He has reached base in 20 of his past 21 games. ... Atlanta LHP Sean Newcomb got his first major league hit in the third inning.